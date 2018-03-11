This weekend, some of our favorite things are on sale.

Instant Pot / Reviewed

If you like to "Windows" shop and browse online deals on the weekend, congratulations: you're like everybody else! It's Sunday morning and hopefully nothing's going on, so let's take a look at some of the best deals on Amazon this weekend. We found deals celebrating Alexa's second birthday, a compact rice cooker, a set of cake spatulas, and more. And if you want to see even more ways you can save on stuff you want and need, you should probably check out our full list of all the best early Black Friday deals you can find right now.

1. Everyone's favorite Instant Pot is 30% off

This one gadget can do more than most if not all the other gadgets you use combined.

Instant Pot

Whether you love cooking or you need all the help you can get, the Instant Pot is an asset in the kitchen. It acts as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and pressure cooker, as well as including functions to saute, make yogurt, cook eggs, and more. It's no wonder everyone's obsessed with it. Right now it's $30 less than usual, marking the deepest discount we've seen since Prime Day.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.95 (Save $30)

2. Deals on everything Alexa!

Happy birthday, Alexa!

Amazon

It's Alexa's 2nd birthday, so Amazon is having a sale this weekend on basically all the Alexa-compatible devices in its lineup. That means small, but not inconsequential discounts on things like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and so on. While none of the discounts are the best we've ever seen on these devices, they're enough that I can see Alexa users looking to expand their favorite virtual assistant's reach within their smart home taking advantage of this sale. Happy Birthday, Alexa!

3. This deal prints money (kind of)

Get this printer for only $19

HP / Amazon

A deal of the day today (Sunday), the HP V1N07A is an all-in-one printer that is majorly discounted. Printers (and scanners and faxers, for that matter) are one of those items that you never think you're going to need until you do, although particular careers and professions (looking at you, English professors) need them a lot more often than others. But even if you only print occasionally, if you think you might be doing some printing or scanning in the future, this all-in-one is so discounted today it's basically a steal.

Get the HP DeskJet All-in-One Printer for $19 (Save $30.99)

4. Save big on little earbuds

These bluetooth headphones are way on sale

TaoTronics / Amazon

These sweatproof, wireless Bluetooth headphones on TaoTronics aren't our favorite wireless headphones, but they're well-reviewed on Amazon, and they're super on sale today. While these TaoTronics excercise buds go on sale fairly often, they're at their lowest price in a while this weekend. They work with Android or Apple phones, have the latest Bluetooth 4.2 compatibility, and do that cool thing where they magnet around your neck when you're not using 'em.

Get the TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones for $29.99 (Save $30)

5. Sayonara, yard full o' leaves

This Worx electric blower/mulcher is on sale

Worx / Amazon

This Worx 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum combo is at one of its lowest prices this autumn. While we haven't (yet) tested this product, it's well-reviewed on Amazon with over 600 ratings, and uses an all-metal/impeller system to vacuum and mulch, or blow leaves (and other autumn debris) to desired locations. While it's occasionally discounted a little more, it's possible that as the leaf-dropping season progresses, the discounts will fall off as well.

Get the Worx 3-in-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum for $66.74 (Save $22.25)

