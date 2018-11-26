— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
As the hours wind down, the holiday shopping continues. Deals have extended well past Black Friday, and we have found the best deals for you right now, making this weekend a prime time to save you both money and hours spent wandering around the mall.
If you're having trouble finding the right gift, think about getting a robot vacuum, because no one wants to spend more time cleaning their floors. The only problem is that there are so many models of robot vacuums to choose from. Not to worry, the experts at Reviewed have you covered.
The Best Black Friday 2018 Robot Vacuum Deals
- Eufy Robovac 11S–$149.99 on Amazon (Save $70): Our favorite affordable robot vacuum is now on sale. This model focuses all its energy on cleaning. While it isn't the most sophisticated robot for sale, it gets the job done.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum is the same but slightly more expensive.
- Eufy Robovac 30C–$209.99 on Amazon (Save $90): What makes this deal special is that you can get a free Eufy Genie speaker with purchase by using the code EUFY1022.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199 on Amazon (Save $30): This affordable smart robot vacuum originally cost $300, but typically sells for $230. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba. It's on sale at Target for the same price too.
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 on Amazon (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always perform well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Target too.
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi and Alexa—$249 (Save $125.99): This is one of the most popular Roombas out there, especially for pet owners, and this discount is amazing.
- iLife A4S–$139.99 on Amazon (Save $40 with on-page coupon)
