Cruise ship tours: Windstar Cruises' Star Pride Christened at a ceremony in Barcelona on May 5, 2014, the 212-passenger Star Pride was Windstar Cruises' first new ship in nearly two decades. Originally launched in 1988, Star Pride is a former Seabourn Cruise Line ship that Windstar purchased and revamped Star Pride's top decks feature several observation areas as well as a main sunning area, shown here. Star Pride's main sunning deck has a hot tub and a small plunge pool. A panel of teak cabinets along the sun deck hold life jackets and other items. Lounge chairs are lined up along a teak walkway on Deck 8 that overlooks Star Pride's main sun deck. Another hot tub and more lounge chairs are located at the very front of the ship in a secluded area on Deck 5. The hot tub on Deck 5 of Star Pride is nestled near the bow of the ship. Another deck space that can be filled with deck chairs on sunny days is located at the back of the ship on Deck 8. The bar at the outdoor Star Bar is a cozy retreat. Deck 8 also is home to the Star Bar, an outdoor watering hole where passengers often meet up after a day of touring. Outdoor seating around the Star Bar includes an area where smoking is allowed. The Star Bar stocks local beers from the destinations where Star Pride sails and also serves a cocktail of the day. The Windstar flag flies from a tower above the Star Bar along with the flag of the country where the ship is sailing, in this case Iceland. A forward-looking outdoor observation area is located at the very front of Star Pride on Deck 7, just in front of the ship's bridge. Deck 7 also has a wrap-around, teak-lined promenade where passengers can gaze out over the sea and passing scenery. One of the hubs of Star Pride's interior is its rear-facing lounge, Compass Rose. Compass Rose features comfortable seating areas, a dance floor and a bar area. A panel of windows looks out over the back of the ship. Located on Deck 6, Compass Rose is accessible via a hallway that passes a glass case displaying postcards. In the ship's early days, this was a window that showed the underwater portion of the ship's pool. The pool was closed off after Windstar took possession of the vessel. Adjacent to the Compass Rose lounge is a small casino space with several table games and more than a dozen slot machines. Table games at the Star Pride's small casino area include blackjack. Also getting a major overhaul on the Star Pride was the ship's forward observation lounge, now called The Yacht Club. Located at the top of Star Pride overlooking the bow, the Yacht Club offers panoramic views of passing scenery. The Yacht Club offers a yacht-like decor that is in keeping with Windstar's other vessels. Windstar added a small coffee bar to The Yacht Club, among other changes Light snacks are available throughout the day in the Yacht Club. Tea and coffee also are available throughout the day in the Yacht Club. A corner of the Yacht Club is filled with a table offering a computer station. The Yacht Club is stocked with a wide variety of games for passenger use. Another forward-facing outdoor observation area is located at the front of Star Pride on Deck 8, just in front of the Yacht Club. Another major public space is on Star Pride is the Lounge, which is used for lectures and entertainment. The Lounge has a stage and a small dance floor. A view of Star Pride's Lounge as seen from its small stage area. Banquette seating areas are located at the back of the Lounge near its two entryways. Star Pride features a main curving staircase that connects all six of its passenger decks. The spiral staircase connecting Star Pride's six passenger decks is a dazzling sight when seen from its very top on Deck 7. Passengers board Star Pride through a gangway on Deck 4. Star Pride has a single main restaurant, AmphorA, that can seat all of the ship's passengers. Located on Deck 3, AmphorA is open for meals on a come-when-you-want, sit-with-whom-you-want basis. . Amphora offers plenty of small tables for couples as well as bigger tables for larger parties. A small wine rack fills a nook near the entryway to Amphora. Star Pride also has a secondary eatery called Veranda that offers buffet-style breakfasts and lunches on some days (other times, these meals are served in the main restaurant, AmphorA). The Veranda eatery transforms at night into Candles, a sit-down restaurant serving grilled steaks and fish. An array of steaks on display at the entryway to the Veranda eatery in the evening, when it is set up as the Candles specialty restaurant. Even the smallest cabins on Star Pride are large by cruise ship standards, with even the smallest cabins offering 277 square feet of space. Star Pride is billed as an all-suite ship, with every cabin coming with a separate sitting area that can be isolated with mid-room curtains. The sitting area in Star Pride cabins feature comfortable sofas and a table. Every cabin on Star Pride comes with a miniature refrigerator that is stocked daily with sodas, beer and other drinks. In addition to a miniature refrigerator, a built-in cabinet in the middle of Star Pride cabins houses glassware and other items. Star Pride has fewer electrical outlets in cabins than more recently built ships. A panel along the desk area in cabins features a single U.S.-style outlet covered with hinged cap and a single European-style outlet. Each Star Pride cabin comes with a full walk-in closet. The walk-in closets in Star Pride cabins have personal safes big enough to fit a laptop. Originally built as a luxury ship for luxury line Seabourn, Star Pride features cabin bathrooms that are lined with marble. Bathrooms on Star Pride feature L'Occitane toiletries. Yacht-style barometers and a clock are among the decorative touches in Star Pride cabins. Star Pride cabins feature iPod players as well as DVD machines hooked up to televisions. Despite its small size, Star Pride offers a full-service spa -- albeit a small one. Here, the spa's modest entry area. Star Pride's spa has two treatment rooms where a variety of massages and other treatments are available. Star Pride's spa also has a full-service hair and nail salon. A pedicure station within Star Pride's hair and nail salon. Star Pride has a small gym located just off the ship's spa. While compact, Star Pride's gym offers a full range of cardio equipment including running machines and stationary bikes. Among public areas on Star Pride is a small library with books and DVDs that can be borrowed at no charge. Located on Deck 5, Star Pride's library offers a range of DVDs that can be brought back to cabins. A small reading lounge is located just off Star Pride's library. A small card room is tucked away on Deck 5 of Star Pride. The card room doubles as a small theater with seating for six and a wall-mounted screen. A reception desk is located in the ship's main lobby on Deck 5. Yacht-style clocks mounted on the wall near the Reception desk show the time in various locations around the world. Passengers can book shore excursions for an extra charge at the shore excursion desk located on Deck 5. The lobby area of Star Pride features a map area showing where the ship is sailing, in this case around Iceland. A comfortable built-in sofa lines one of the walls of the main lobby area of Star Pride. Star Pride's spa includes saunas in both the men's and women's changing rooms. Star Pride has a single retail space called the Signature Shop that is open when the vessel is at sea. A longtime tradition on Windstar ships, including Star Pride, is a once-per-cruise Signature BBQ. In cold-weather climates, the Star Pride's Windstar Signature BBQ takes place in the ship's main dining room with food items laid out in the vessel's main kitchen. A wide assortment of hand-made breads are on display in the main kitchen for the Star Pride's Windstar Signature BBQ. A roasted duck is one of the feature items at the Windstar Signature BBQ aboard Star Pride. A wide array of desserts including a giant apple pie are laid out in Star Pride's main dining room for the Windstar Signature BBQ. Hand-made ice cream is a daily offering in Star Pride's AmphorA restaurant. A portrait of Star Pride godmother Nancy Anschutz hangs in a hallway just outside the Yacht Club. Among the little touches on Star Pride are blankets that appear on the top deck for passenger use when the weather turns chilly. Star Pride carries two teak-covered tender vessels that are used to transport passengers. An outdoor shower is located next to the hot tub area on Star Pride's main pool deck. Star Pride was built in Bremerhaven, Germany, as can be seen in this name plate found in the outdoor stairwell leading to the forward whirlpool on Deck 5. A hot tub sits at the bow of the Star Pride, visible from its sloping top decks. Originally launched in 1988, Star Pride is a former Seabourn Cruise Line vessel that Windstar purchased and revamped. A buoy sits at the ready on the top dock of Star Pride.

Get ready for a new era at Windstar Cruises.

The small-ship cruise specialist is about to invest $250 million in major overhauls of the three motor ships that make up half its fleet.

Windstar president John Delaney tells USA TODAY the Star Plus Initiative, as it's being called, will bring new suites, restaurants, pool decks, retail spaces and expansive spa areas to the line's 212-passenger Star Breeze and sister ships Star Legend and Star Pride.

All three of the vessels will be lengthened by around 20 percent as part of the initiative and also receive all-new, more-efficient engines. It'll be the first time major cruise vessels have been lengthened and received new engines at the same time.

"Lines have stretched ships before. But this is a little more complicated, as you can imagine," Delaney says of the makeovers, which will take place starting next October at a shipyard in Italy. "It takes more time in the yard and also is more expensive."

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: Windstar plans epic, 51-day Mediterranean voyage | Windstar unveils new Asia routes | Cruising to adventure in Iceland on a Windstar ship

The lengthening of the ships will involve cutting them in half and adding new midsections – a complex process that is relatively rare in the cruise world.

While passengers will never see the new engines, they'll have a major impact on the passenger experience by allowing the vessels to travel comfortably at a speed 3 to 4 knots faster than today, Delaney says. The ships currently cruise at a speed of around 12 knots.

The faster speed will allow Windstar to improve and expand itineraries.

"There are places that we would love to go today (that we can't visit), places our guests have told us they want to go," Delaney says. "A good example is New Zealand. We could do it today, but there'd be so many sea days to get down there, it wouldn't really make sense. Now with the increased speed, we'll be able to offer a normal (New Zealand) itinerary."

Delaney is most excited about the changes coming to the public areas of the ships, including the addition of all-new pool areas. The vessels currently have relatively small sun decks with only hot tubs and tiny counter-current pools. The overhauls will bring true pools and expanded sunning areas, Delaney says.

Other additions to the ships will include new casual barbecue spaces near their pool areas, adjacent to the top-deck bars that are on all three vessels.

The ships also will get all-new fitness centers and spas on a much larger and more elegant scale than before.

"When those ships were built, people didn't expect a fabulous fitness center on a ship," Delaney says. "Now they do."

Each of the ships will get a new alternative dining restaurant and see its casual Veranda Restaurant expanded to offer significantly more ocean-view seating.

The overhauls will expand the capacity of each of the ships from 212 to 312 passengers. Overall, the expansions will increase Windstar's passenger capacity by 24 percent.

The work will be done at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Sicily, which earlier this year lengthened a Silversea Cruises ship by cutting it in half and adding a new midsection. One Windstar ship at a time will enter the facility for four months of work. The makeover of all three vessels will be done by November 2020.

The ships currently measure 438 feet in length and will get 84 feet longer with the new midsections.

The extra length for the ships is a plus in more ways than one, Delaney suggests.

"I think it looks more elegant," he says, citing drawings of what the vessels will look like that show a more slender profile. "The ships always looked a little short. I used the expression short and stubby."

In addition to adding 50 new suites to each of the all-suite ships, the shipyard will revamp existing suites with all-new bathrooms. Existing suites with Juliet balconies will get new sliding doors.

Each of the ships also will get two new, larger Owner’s Suites that will be created by combining existing suites on the vessels. Other improvements include the addition of a new elevator at the middle of each ship, new tender loading areas and new tenders.

Dating to the late 1980s and early 1990s, the three Windstar ships getting an overhaul for many years sailed for Seabourn Cruise Line. Windstar bought the vessels from Seabourn in 2013. Windstar also operates three sailing ships.

Cruise ship tours: Inside Windstar Cruises' Wind Spirit Wind Spirit Wind Spirit The Wind Spirit's four masts have six sails. Passengers enter the Wind Spirit via a movable stairway that travels with the vessel. Rear deck Wind Spirit The Wind Spirit has a single small pool on the pool deck. At the center of the Wind Spirit's pool deck is single hot tub that is a popular gathering point after a day of excursions. The pool bar A small sitting area is located in a protected area next the Wind Spirit's pool bar. New lounge chairs were added to the Wind Spirit's pool deck during recent renovations. Wind Spirit x Extra towels for passengers are located in teak stands next to the hot tub. Coffee, tea and a few breakfast items are available throughout the morning at the pool deck. The early risers breakfast on the pool deck includes fruit, yogurt and pastries. A "selfie spot" on the Wind Spirit's flying bridge allows for photos next to one of the wheels that can be used to steer the vessel. A second lounge area is located at the bow of the Wind Spirit just in front of the bridge. The teak promenade on the top of the vessels connects its forward and rear outdoor lounge areas. A teak deck wraps around the top of the vessel. The masts of the Wind Spirit. The Wind Spirit's tenders, which double as lifeboats, are visible to passengers strolling its top decks. The Wind Spirit carries several motorized Zodiac boats on its bow for use during shore landings. A spiral staircase leads down from the pool deck to a back entrance to the ship's lounge. A small deck area is located at the rear of the vessel below the pool deck. The Wind Spirit flies the flag of the Bahamas, where the ship is registered, off its stern. A water sports platform at the back of the Wind Spirit opens when the ship is at anchor. Wind Spirit passengers will find kayaks and a sailboat for use at the water sports platform. lobby cool towels upon arrival lounge lounge lounge lounge bar casino casino statue x x The Wind Spirit also has a second, casual buffet eatery called the Veranda on its top deck. The Veranda has indoor seating. The Veranda also has outdoor seating. Home baked breads and pastries at the Veranda. lobby display cases reception stairway The Wind Spirit has a small store. x x x x x The Wind Spirit's sails unfurl as the vessel heads into open water. x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x The center console has an open compartment with an ice bucket, glasses and water bottles that are refilled daily. The center console also features a Bose speaker for use with personal iPhones and other devices. Each Wind Spirit cabin comes with a hair dryer is located in a drawer of the dresser. More storage space is located underneath the seats in the seating area. The console between the bed and sleeping area in Wind Spirit cabins also has a storage compartment. More storage is available in compartments with pull-down doors located above the seating area. One of the storage areas above the seating area houses life jackets. hallway x x x x x x x gym x x The Wind Spirit was built in Le Havre, France in 1988. buoy wind spirit The Wind Spirit carries two tender boats used to ferry passengers ashore.