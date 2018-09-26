WASHINGTON – Senior managers at the Transportation Security Administration were involved in numerous instances of misconduct – including harassment – according to a new report from Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The report, released in anticipation of a hearing before the committee Thursday afternoon, also accuses top officials of TSA of transferring whistleblowers to distant assignments to punish them and of obstructing the GOP investigation.

The report and hearing is the latest episode in a probe of the TSA leadership by committee Republicans that dates to 2015.

“The committee found senior TSA officials engaged in recurrent misconduct with minimal consequences, inappropriately used involuntary directed reassignments to retaliate against disfavored employees and whistleblowers and … withheld documents and information from Congress,” the committee said in a statement issued in advance of the hearing.

The investigation found that the TSA’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended firing a top official at the agency who pursued an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Instead, the TSA chief counsel’s office intervened and agreed to a 14-day suspension and a demotion without a loss of pay.

In another case, the same TSA office recommended for removal another top official who was convicted of driving while intoxicated. Instead she was given a 14-day suspension.

The report cites four TSA executives who attempted to transfer whistleblowers, including one from Iowa to Maine and another from Minnesota to Florida and several from Hawaii to the mainland.

The TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security and the report accuses DHS Principal Deputy General Counsel Joseph Maher of instructing the TSA to redact and withhold documents requested by the committee on the basis of attorney-client privilege. The report also claims he directed the TSA to ignore a subpoena for documents.

Maher is scheduled to testify before the committee. TSA Administrator David Pekoske also is listed as a witness.

The report alleges the misconduct has contributed to the high turnover rate at the TSA and low ratings in job satisfaction surveys of federal agencies.

