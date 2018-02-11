WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is cancelling a visit to Colombia that had been planned for later this month, the White House said Friday.

The president had scheduled a visit with the longtime ally following a meeting of the G-20 in Argentina this month. Colombia is considered a key player in the U.S. effort to counteract the influence of neighboring Venezuela.

The White House did not say why Trump is calling off the meeting, the second time the president has done so this year. Trump was set to visit Colombia as part of a broader tour of South America in April, but canceled that trip because of the crisis in Syria.

Trump's schedule "will not allow him to travel to Colombia later this month," the White House said in a statement Friday.

The G-20, which will take place in Buenos Aires after Thanksgiving, is shaping up to a be a potentially significant foreign trip for Trump. The president is expected to have an extensive meeting there with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

