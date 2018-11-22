President Donald Trump warned Thursday that someone — a group of judges or Congress — must step in to stop what he called "horrible decisions" by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that has blocked several of his border and immigration orders.

"We get a lot of bad court decisions from the Ninth Circuit, which has become a big thorn in our side," Trump said during a televised teleconference with members of the military. "It's a terrible thing when judges take over your protective services, when they tell you how to protect your border. It's a disgrace."

His remarks to reporters in Mar-a-Lago were part of a week-long presidential tirade following a ruling Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Jon Tigar — who is not an appeals court judge — that halted the administration's attempts to bar migrants who enter the country illegally from applying for asylum.

“Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden,” Tigar wrote in his 37-page ruling.

The judge's order is only in effect until Dec. 19 when he is scheduled to hear arguments about whether it should remain permanent.

Any appeal to the ruling would be filed in the 9th Circuit, which is based in San Francisco and has appellate jurisdiction over district courts in the West, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Washington state.

Trump doubled-down on his complaints despite a rare rebuke Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts who said there are no "Obama judges' or "Trump judges" but “an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

In tweets and in the extensive meeting with reporters, Trump charged that judges on the 9th Circuit are making the country, and border, unsafe.

Trump said judges must not legislate about "safety at the border, or anywhere else."

"They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe," he tweeted. "Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written!"

He even railed against the appeals court in phone conversations staged in front of reporters with members of the military overseas.

Trump warned that the rulings that defy his orders have to end.

"I think we are going to have to stop that somehow, judges are going to have to get together, or Congress is going to have to get together and stop it," he said.

He said people challenging his orders, "are taking advantage of our country" by filing their lawsuit in the 9th circuit.

