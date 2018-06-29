Trump to host Montana rally; counter-protest planned

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark to encourage voter enthusiasm for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte. A peaceful protest rally named “Grab him by the hypocrisy” is planned to line the streets near the venue at 4 p.m. “A presidential visit should be a distinction and a point of honor, I feel that the present administration does not reflect that,” Laura Wright, a co-organizer of the protest rally, said. Recently, the Trump administration faced criticism for its “zero tolerance” immigration policy, sparking hundreds of protests around the country.  

UFC to induct first woman, Ronda Rousey, into Hall of Fame

Ronda Rousey, a pivotal figure in women's mixed martial arts, will be inducted into the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame — the first female to do so. Winning a record six consecutive title defenses, UFC officials announced in early June that she would be receiving the honor. Rousey is part of the "Modern" wing, an award that honors fighters who turned pro after November 2000. Upon receiving the nomination, Rousey said it was an immense honor and hopes to be "first of many" women to be inducted. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. 

Episcopal couples hoping church will lift gay marriage restriction during July meeting

Two resolutions will be up for discussion during the Episcopal Church's triennial meeting that begins Thursday that could lift the restrictions on same-sex marriage within the Christian denomination. One bill requires that bishops make religious marriage ceremonies available to all couples; the other would provide the same access, but allow bishops who object to have another willing bishop step in and authorize the marriage. The legislative session will run though July 13 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. 

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy begins annual walk across state

Well, he’s lucky he isn’t a Texan. Yes, Connecticut Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy tweeted July 4 that he is beginning his third annual walk across the state on Thursday, starting in Hartland on the border with Massachusetts and trekking to New Haven in the south. He’s actually reduced his mileage from last year’s hike, which went about 110 miles from east to west; this one is about 60 miles. Along the way, he will hold a couple of pop-up town hall-style meetings in West Hartford and Meriden.

25 must-see buildings in Connecticut
01 / 25
Ingalls Hockey Rink, Yale University (Eero Saarinen, Architect): Designed by Eero Saarinen and opened in 1958, the adventuresome 3,500-seat Yale University hockey arena, with its spine-supported concave roof curves meeting angled convex exterior walls, is often fondly called “The Yale Whale.” The building is named for David S. Ingalls, Yale class of 1920, and David S. Ingalls, Jr., Yale class of 1956, both of whom were hockey captains. The building has since been renovated by Roche-Dinkeloo Architects.
02 / 25
Old State House (Charles Bulfinch, Architect (attribution)): Built over three years beginning in 1793, the Connecticut Old State House in Hartford reflects the state’s prosperous turn in the closing decades of the 18th century. The design is attributed to Boston architect Charles Bulfinch, although this is based on interpretation of a few historical documents, not specific drawings. Notably, all of the materials used for the construction of the Old State House are from the United States, including the brownstone base which was quarried in Portland, Conn., just miles from Old State House. The building was listed as a national historic landmark in 1961.
03 / 25
Glass House (Philip Johnson, Architect): The Glass House, with its innovative use of materials and seamless integration into the landscape, is best understood as a pavilion for viewing the surrounding landscape. Invisible from the road, the house sits on a promontory overlooking a pond and woods beyond in a 50-acre landscaped site in New Canaan. The house, designed by Philip Johnson as his own personal weekend retreat, ushered the International Style into residential American architecture. Johnson lived in the Glass House, now a historic museum, from 1949 until his death in 2005.
04 / 25
Covered Bridge at West Cornwall (Ithiel Town, Architect): This wooden one-lane lattice truss bridge crosses the Housatonic River as a link in the Sharon-Goshen Turnpike. At least two previous bridges in the same location were destroyed by floods. The current two-span structure dates from 1864 and uses a pier from an 1841 iteration. The latticed Town Truss of closely spaced red spruce members is named for its inventor, architect Ithiel Town, a protegé of Asher Benjamin, designer of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum. A later queen-post truss and concealed steel deck were added for stiffening. The peaked gable roof and red paint on the siding were added in the mid-20th century. The unusual geometry of the trusses is experienced at close quarters when the bridge is crossed.
05 / 25
Grace Farms (Sanaa Architects, Tokyo, and Handel Architects, New York): An 80-acre preserve on the grounds of a former equestrian center in New Canaan, Grace Farms is dedicated to the principles of faith, nature, art, community and justice. The 2015 River Building, situated in a landscape of fields, woods, ponds and wetlands connected by trails, contains a 700-seat amphitheater, library, cafe and a sunken basketball court. The design for the winding structure features a wafer-thin roof supported on slender columns and refers to an earlier work by the firm, the temporary Serpentine Gallery series at London's Kensington Garden. Two other buildings from the former farm house a visitor's center and offices.
06 / 25
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch (George Keller, Architect): The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, a Gothic monument made of brownstone from Portland, Conn., was designed by Hartford architect George Keller. The arch was dedicated on Sept. 17, 1886, the anniversary of the Battle of Antietam, to honor the 4,000 Hartford citizens who served in the Civil War and the 400 who died for the Union. The terra cotta frieze depicts scenes from the Civil War, and the tall statues represent the various kinds of residents who fought in the War. The original terra cotta angels crowning each tower were replicated in bronze and replaced in 1987. A bronze plaque honors the 128 African American Hartford residents who fought for the Union.
07 / 25
Sturges Cottage (Joseph C. Wells, Architect): The first known American commission of the British-born Joseph C. Wells, Sturges Cottage is one of the oldest-known and best-documented examples of architect-designed Gothic Revival architecture in the United States. A rambling wood-frame structure with board and batten siding and steeply pitched gables, Sturges House was built in four stages between 1840 and 1895.
08 / 25
Unitarian Church (Victor Lundy, Architect): The stunning shape of the Unitarian Church of Westport represents praying hands. Its parabolic curves sweep up to a skylight that runs the entire length of the ridgeline. The church was designed by Modernist architect Victor Lundy and completed in 1965. The church’s nickname, New Ship Church, refers to the 1681 Old Ship Church in Hingham, Mass.
09 / 25
Avon Old Farms School (Theodate Pope Riddle, Architect): Avon Old Farms School was founded by Theodate Pope Riddle, Connecticut’s first licensed female architect. Influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement and the ideals of the old New England farm, Riddle designed and supervised the building of the school between 1918 and 1927. The original stone and oak architecture is modeled after English Cotswold and Tudor styles using traditional English methods with many of the materials hewn from the school's property.
10 / 25
Connecticut State Capitol (Richard M. Upjohn, Architect): Designed by cathedral architect Richard M. Upjohn, this High Victorian Gothic-style statehouse was opened in 1878 and designated a Registered National Historic Landmark in 1971. The beautiful and unique building is set in picturesque Bushnell Park and houses the executive offices and legislative chambers of the state, as well as historical memorabilia including statues of Nathan Hale and Governor William Buckingham. Its exterior marble and granite are accented by the gold leaf dome. The stenciling, stained-glass windows and light fixtures were designed by Boston interior decorator William James McPherson.
11 / 25
The First Church of Christ, Simsbury (Isaac Damon, Master Builder): Founded in 1697, the Simsbury Congregational Church has more than a 300-year history. The first meeting house in Simsbury was built in 1683. After occupying several sites, the current church was erected in 1830 in the Federal style, with influences from Christopher Wren’s design for St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The original interior rear wall stands to either side of the present chancel. The church has undergone various restorations and several additions over the years.
12 / 25
Mark Twain House (Edward Tuckerman Potter, Architect): Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) and his wife Olivia “Livy” Clemens, were married in 1870 and moved to Hartford in 1871, purchasing land on Farmington Avenue and engaging Edward Tuckerman Potter to design a new house. Livy assumed the lead role in design decisions. Mark Twain described the house: “To us, our house has a heart, and a soul, and eyes to see us with; and approvals and solicitudes and deep sympathies; it was of us, and we were in its confidence and lived in its grace and the peace of its benediction.” In September 1874, the family moved in, but money problems forced the Clemenses to move to Europe in 1891, and the property was sold in 1903.
13 / 25
Yale Art Gallery (Egerton Swartwout, Architect; Louis I. Kahn, Architect): This is the oldest art gallery in the Western Hemisphere, founded by artist John Trumbull with his donation of 100 depictions of the American Revolution. An original "Picture Gallery" designed by Trumbull was demolished in 1901. The museum now has two parts: the 1928 Tuscan Romanesque building by Swartwout and the newer, mostly glass gallery designed by Kahn in 1953 and renovated in 2006 by The Polshek Partnership Architects. The gallery is known for its encyclopedic collection, especially Early Italian Painting, African Sculpture, and Modern Art. It is free and open to the public.
14 / 25
Connecticut barns: The Connecticut structures used for curing tobacco are often called barns, although properly these are sheds, as in New England the term "barn" references the housing of livestock. While curing sheds are found up and down the Connecticut River Valley, Connecticut’s sheds cured shade-grown broad leaf tobacco as a wrapping for cigars. Design elements common to tobacco shed design are gabled roofs, frame construction, and some system of ventilation. Commonly, venting relies on attaching hinges to some of the cladding boards so that they can be opened.
15 / 25
Hotchkiss Memorial Library (Sharon Bruce Price, Architect): Endowed by Maria Bissell Hotchkiss and designed by prominent New York architect Bruce Price in the Romanesque Revival style, the Hotchkiss Memorial Library is located on and complements Sharon’s Historic Town Green. The library opened in 1893. Price is known for his construction of the first 13 houses at the exclusive Tuxedo Park, N.Y., enclave, one of the first gated communities in the United States. He also designed the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec and several of the Canadian Pacific hotels.
16 / 25
Norfolk Library (George Keller, Architect): Established in 1889 by Miss Isabella Eldridge as a memorial to her parents, the Norfolk Library has maintained the character its donor envisioned both as a public library and meeting place for the community. Designed by the Hartford architect George Keller in 1888, the library is an outstanding example of Shingle Style architecture. At the time it was built, the structure went no farther than the north-south corridor of alcoves. The Great Hall, additional stacks and the back alcove, also designed by Keller, were added in 1911, also the gift of Isabella Eldridge. Architectural highlights include the stone exterior, the fish scale tile shingles on the second floor, and the owl-shaped gargoyle adorning the front porch.
17 / 25
Gillette Castle (William Gillette): Gillette Castle sits on a promontory with commanding views up and down the Connecticut River. Built in 1919, the castle was originally the private residence of William Gillette, a well-known actor of his day, most famous for his portrayals of Sherlock Holmes. Without any formal training in architecture, Gillette was responsible for the castle design; the result is charmingly quirky and full of the very personal touches of a dramatic and creative mind. Gillette tried his hand at the design of everything in the castle down to the door knobs and a system of hidden mirrors for surveillance of the public rooms from the master bedroom. The castle is now a state park and is open to the public.
18 / 25
Goodspeed Opera House (Jabez Comstock, Architect): Merchant and banker William Goodspeed built the opera house from a design by Jabez Comstock between 1876 and 1877. This landmark was born as a distinctive Second Empire Style building along the Connecticut River and is actually a theater, not an opera house. Along with its upper-level theater, it has had many lives: general store, office, steamship docking point, militia base and storage facility for the State Highway Department until restored in 1959 by Goodspeed Musicals.
19 / 25
Yale Center for British Art (Louis I. Kahn, Architect): Designed by Louis I. Kahn and completed after Kahn’s death in 1974, the Yale Center for British Art was the first museum in the United States to incorporate retail shops in its design. It is designed to allow as much natural light as possible with an exterior of matte steel and reflective glass and interior of travertine marble, white oak and Belgian linen. As part of an educational institution, it includes exhibition and storage space for paintings, sculpture, drawings and prints; a rare book collection; a research library; a photograph archive; an auditorium; classrooms; workshops and offices; and conservation facilities. Its recent renovation is by George Knight Architects.
20 / 25
The Ellie Mitchell Pavilion of Rocky Neck State Park (Russell F. Baker, Architect, and others): Completed in 1936 as part of the Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA), the curved rustic structure stands 350 feet long by 80 feet wide and is fashioned from stone and timber collected from local quarries and the site. The impressive cobblestone structure with stone fireplaces and native wood pillars sits atop a rocky bluff with views to Long Island Sound.
21 / 25
New London Public Library (Henry Hobson Richardson, Architect): The library was designed by Henry Hobson Richardson in 1889 and opened in 1891 thanks to a $65,000 gift from Henry P. Haven, a successful local whaling and shipping merchant. Work on the library was overseen by the Boston architectural firm of Shepley, Rutan and Coolidge. Its cladding is pink granite from Worcester, Mass., with Kibbe sandstone appointments and trim. The original reading room is paneled in oak up to the height of 13 feet and has heavy oak beams. The structure is full of Richardson’s grand and delightful Romanesque features: arches, groin vaults, and even a tympanum of carved stone with the New London Seal, a ship under full sail.
22 / 25
Nathan Hale Homestead (Deacon Richard Hale): The Nathan Hale Homestead was built in 1777 by Deacon Richard Hale for his son, Nathan Hale, the American Revolution hero who was hanged as a spy by the British in 1776. The Georgian-style home was first occupied by Hale’s widow and family before being saved from destruction and restored by George Dudley Seymour in the early 20th century. Today the site is part of the Nathan Hale State Forest and is the site of civil war reenactments, a farmer’s market, and other activities.
23 / 25
Roseland Cottage (Joseph C. Wells, Architect): Roseland Cottage, the summer home of the Henry C. Bowen family, was built in 1846 in the Gothic Revival style, with steep gables and ornamented chimney pots. Designed by English-born Joseph C. Wells, the entire complex features a picturesque landscape that includes original boxwood-edged parterre gardens planted in the 1850s and reflects some of the principles of Andrew Jackson Downing, sometimes called the “father “of American landscape architecture.
24 / 25
Windham Bridge (William Grover, FAIA, Architect): On a hot, dry summer’s night in 1754, a thunderous uproar from the darkness surrounding the town sent the Willimantic locals into a general panic. It turned out to be bullfrogs in search of water who were driven to this spot on the Willimantic River by a long-standing drought. The 500-foot Windham Bridge, adorned with tall bullfrogs atop thread spools, and also known as the Thread City Crossing, commemorates the event and celebrates the town’s textile history. Designed by William Grover, FAIA and opened in 2000, its bronze sculptures are by Leo Jenson.
25 / 25
Hill-Stead Museum (Theodate Pope Riddle, Architect): The Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark, is a Colonial Revival house and art museum set in a 250-acre estate. Built in 1901, it was designed by Theodate Pope Riddle, one of the United States' first female architects, with Egerton Swartwout of McKim, Mead & White. Hill-Stead was created as a country estate for Riddle’s father, wealthy industrialist Alfred Atmore Pope, and contains the French Impressionist masterpieces collected by Pope and Riddle. Riddle inherited Hill-Stead after the death of her parents and designated it as a museum “for the benefit and enjoyment of the public.”

Janet Jackson to headline giant Essence Festival in New Orleans

The Essence Festival, a huge culture event revolving around the African-American community, begins its 24th iteration in New Orleans on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the 2017 festival drew more than 470,000 to its nightly concert series inside the Superdome and free workshops and entertainment at New Orleans’ convention center. This year, Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah are among the headliners. Organizer Michelle Ebanks told the AP that the festival has become so popular that the city’s hotel space has sold out. “The rooms are gone. … This is on track to be the largest festival experience in our history,” she said.

Essence Festival: Stars shine in New Orleans
01 / 12
Kendrick Lamar works the stage at the 2016 Essence Festival at New Orleans' Superdome on Sunday night.
02 / 12
Puff Daddy, aka Sean Combs, shows the crowd who is in charge during the Bad Boy Family show at the 2016 Essence Festival.
03 / 12
Ciara is just one of the female acts that put on a show for music fans at the 2016 Essence Festival.
04 / 12
Mariah Carey performs at the 2016 Essence Festival.
05 / 12
Mariah Carey shows fans at the 2016 Essence Festival that she is an entertainer, complete with multiple wardrobe changes, during her set.
06 / 12
Yolanda Adams performs at the 2016 Essence Festival.
07 / 12
Oprah Winfrey is among the speakers at the 2016 Essence Festival.
08 / 12
Michelle Williams is among the many performers at the 2016 Essence Festival
09 / 12
Maxwell takes to the stage at the Essence Festival on the same day he releases his album, 'blackSUMMERS'night.'
10 / 12
Ronnie DeVoe, left, and Michael Bivins from New Edition bring some old school sounds to the 2016 Essence Festival.
11 / 12
Common works the stage at the 2016 Essence Festival.
12 / 12
Singer Charlie Wilson delivers an energetic set at the 2016 Essence Festival.


 

