President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order on immigration that he said ends family separations at the border, but insisted his controversial "zero tolerance" policy will continue.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together," Trump said. "I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."

Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen stood by his side when he signed the order.

"Thank you for your leadership, sir," said Nielsen, who has become the public face of the administration's defense of the zero tolerance policy that led to separation of children from adult immigrants charged with illegal entry.

Justice Department officials on Wednesday worked on the executive order that would halt separations, an official familiar with the matter confirmed Wednesday.

The official who is not authorized to comment publicly told USA TODAY that attorneys have been working on a draft for Trump’s signature since early Wednesday morning aimed at reversing administration policy that resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children.

The scope of the order was not immediately clear, including if it would address how the already-separated children would be reunified with their parents. It is being developed is primarily aimed at keeping families of future detainees together, and it's intended as an interim measure until Congress acts.

The official said that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday huddled with the White House to discuss possible options, including an executive order, while Attorney General Jeff Sessions worked with Justice officials on the mechanics and language of an order aimed at ending family separation.

Justice officials began work early in the morning to craft a draft directive when, shortly after noon, Trump signaled that he would take action to modify the administration’s policy, the official said.

The action would come as Trump pushes for legislative action on the issue. Nielsen reportedly believes there is little certainty that Congress will act.

The controversial zero tolerance policy, which has resulted in at least 2,000 child separations, was first announced more than a month ago by Sessions.

“If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you,” Sessions said last month in California. “If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law.”

Amid growing backlash over the policy, Trump said Wednesday that he planned to "sign something" on immigration and that he wanted to keep families together after they are detained for crossing the border illegally.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that," Trump said after he was asked about stopping the separation of families at the border. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation, I’m sure.”

Trump said he planned to sign something before he heads to Minnesota later Wednesday for a roundtable and rally.

Some of the most intense public pressure to reverse course, had been applied to Nielsen, the public face of the strategy, and Jeff Sessions, the architect of the zero tolerance policy.

Late Tuesday, protesters heckled Nielsen as she ate dinner at a downtown Washington, D.C., Mexican restaurant. And for his part, Sessions was rebuked by separate coalitions of state attorneys general and former federal prosecutors who called on the attorney general to halt the practice of separating children from their parents.

Sessions also was the target of public condemnation from United Methodist clergy and lay members who suggested that that actions taken by the administration and the attorney general were akin to child abuse.

Still, prior to his announcement, Trump again blamed Democrats for the problems and said Republicans wanted security.

"But I am working on something - it never ends!" he tweeted.

Contributing: David Jackson

