President Donald Trump warned Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday to "be careful what you wish for" after the California Democrat called on activists to confront White House officials over their immigration policies wherever possible. 

"Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party," Trump tweeted. "She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!" 

Trump was referring to a fiery speech Waters delivered to a crowd Saturday in Los Angeles in which the congresswoman called for opponents of the Trump administration's immigration policies to harass Cabinet members wherever possible. 

"Already you have members of your Cabinet who have been booed out of restaurants," a passionate Waters said in remarks directed at the president. Waters was apparently pointing to an incident last week in which Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the owner of a Virginia restaurant asked her to leave Friday night because of her association with Trump.

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up," Waters told the crowd. "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere." 

The congresswoman called for the immediate reunification of migrant families that were separated by immigration officials after being detained along the southern border. 

She also said detaining children would not force Congress to fund construction of a border wall and called for Trump's impeachment in the face of the ongoing Russia investigation.

In his tweet, Trump inaccurately identified the target of Waters' ire as all Trump supporters rather than just Cabinet members. And it is unclear where Waters "called for harm" to those supporters, although perhaps inferred that from Waters' call to "push back on them." 

Trump's tweet Monday was not the first time he attacked the African-American congresswoman's intelligence. The president also referred to Waters as a "very low I.Q. individual" at a Pittsburgh political rally in March

The heated rhetoric from both Trump and Waters, combined with the treatment of Nielsen and Sanders, has sparked concerns that civility in American politics is disappearing

"This is absolutely insane — and extremely dangerous," said Meghan McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in a tweet Saturday. McCain added that her father-in-law works in the Trump administration. 

"Does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?" she asked.

"Elected officials have a higher responsibility to try to uphold norms of civility," conservative commentator (and outspoken Trump critic) Bill Kristol told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday. And while he thought Waters' remarks to be "foolish," Kristol said there's "no question that President Trump, in my opinion, is the main offender here."

"We're getting close to incitement of violence on both sides," Kristol said. "This is how a constitutional republic degenerates." 

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
01 / 15
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
02 / 15
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
03 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
04 / 15
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
05 / 15
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
06 / 15
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
07 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
08 / 15
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
09 / 15
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
10 / 15
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
11 / 15
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
12 / 15
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
13 / 15
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
14 / 15
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
15 / 15
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
