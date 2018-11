President Donald Trump headed to Northern California on Saturday for a first-hand view of the still-uncontained Camp Fire, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century that has left at least 71 people dead.

Trump will "meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires," according to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

The fire has destroyed 148,000 acres and is only 55 percent contained. Fire officials do not expect to bring the blaze under control until Nov. 30.

The president's visit comes a week after his initial tweets on the disaster blamed state mismanagement of forest land and water resources. He also threatened to cut off federal funds to the area if the purported mismanagement was not addressed.

In more recent days, Trump has been more supportive, offering prayers for the victims, praise for firefighters and emergency personnel, and pledges of federal help.

Tomorrow @GavinNewsom and I will join @POTUS during his visit to the state. Now is a time to pull together for the people of California. pic.twitter.com/EWjPBdbC4E — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) November 16, 2018

"We will do everything in our power to support and protect our fellow citizens in harm’s way," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. "And we say, I think as a group – I can tell you as a group: God bless everybody. That’s a very tough situation."

In an interview taped Friday and scheduled for broadcast on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump said he was surprised to see images of firefighters removing dried brush near a fire, adding, “This should have been all raked out.”

Asked if he thought climate change contributed to the fires, he said: “Maybe it contributes a little bit. The big problem we have is management.”

Despite the friction over the president's remarks, he will be met by the current and incoming governors — both Democrats — Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom. The two welcomed the presidential visit, saying it's time “to pull together for the people of California.”

Butte County, which voted for Trump by 4 points over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, has been ground zero for the devastating fire.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

The Camp Fire swept through the county, destroying the retirement town of Paradise, population 27,000, and heavily damaged the outlying communities of Magalia and Concow. It destroyed more than 9,800 homes and at its height drove out 52,000 people.

Authorities say they are still trying to locate 1,011 people unaccounted for after the fire swept through the area. Officials emphasize that not all the people listed are believed missing and may simply have not checked amid the chaos.

