A participant in a Sunday, June 24, 2018, press conference in McAllen, Texas, holds a sign showing support for immigrants who have been targeted by the Trump Administration.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

President Donald Trump pressed his case for cracking down on undocumented immigrants on Sunday, tweeting that "zero tolerance" is fair and gives preference to those who "legally wait their turn."

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," Trump said on Twitter. "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., visiting a processing center for undocumented immigrants on the Texas border, dismissed the implication that the immigrants should be denied due process. A mother with a young child who faced threats from gangs and asks for asylum in the U.S. should not be rejected without a hearing, she said.

"That's not what our country stands for," she said. "We do have a system of laws."

More: Trump administration releases plan to reunite migrant children with parents

More: Trump says he likes the immigration issue in this election

Under zero tolerance, undocumented adult immigrants who did not cross at legal entry points are arrested and separated from their children. Trump's tweets Sunday came hours after federal officials released a plan to reunify migrant children with their parents in a mass detention center in Texas. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the reunifications may not happen until after a parent's deportation proceedings are complete.

Trump once again railed against U.S. immigration laws, calling them a "mockery" to law and order in his tweetstorm.

"Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!" he said. "Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!"

More: Social media light up after restaurant dissed Sara Huckabee Sanders

More: Sanders guide to refusing service: Christian baker can, Red Hen can't

'Zero tolerance' foes rally in border towns

Voto Latino and other advocates rallied in the Texas border town of Tornillo to demand the Trump administration fix the humanitarian crisis they say Trump's policies have created. Hundreds of demonstrators, including actor-activist Rob Reiner and former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro, chanted "free the children now" and "people united will never be divided" at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry. "This is an issue about what is right and what is wrong," Castro said. In nearby McAllen, demonstrators continued a hand-off hunger strike for a second day, joined by actress and mom Evan Rachel Wood of HBO’s Westworld. Fast participants don’t eat for 24 hours, then “pass” the strike onto someone else. Organizers plan to continue the fast for 24 days to honor the estimated 2,400 kids separated from their parents.

Trump likes immigration as election issue

Trump told Republicans in Nevada he needs a GOP Congress to pursue his agenda on immigration and other items. "I like the issue for election, too: Our issue is strong borders, no crime; their issue is open borders, let MS-13 all over our country," Trump told the state GOP convention in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Democrats, however, say Trump administration practices — including the detention of children in cage-like facilities — are cruel and inhumane and will resonate with voters.

Red Hen takes heat for booting Sanders

Social media were buzzing with fallout Sunday from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' unceremonious eviction from a Virginia restaurant. The Facebook page for the Red Hen in Lexington was awash with commentary, much of it bitterly criticizing owner Stephanie Wilinson's decision Friday night to boot the White House press secretary from the premises in the rustic community almost 200 miles southwest of Washington. "Showing the true love and tolerance of the Left," Rick Elliott commented. "May you become a center of a physical disease to match your moral rot."

Contributing: Trevor Hughes; David Jackson; Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times

Immigrant families in the spotlight

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com