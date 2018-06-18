As immigration tensions rise, Trump heads to Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with House Republicans Tuesday evening in an attempt to clarify his support for recent immigration legislation. The meeting comes amid a fierce backlash against the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to the separation of many migrant children from their families. Announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, the policy has been widely panned — even drawing criticism from Trump's wife Melania and former first lady Laura Bush.  According to Politico, the president will clarify his support at the House Republican conference for a bill that protects DREAMers from deportation.  

Is Kim Jong Un planning another foreign trip?

Chinese state media says that the once-reclusive North Korean leader will make a two-day state visit to Beijing starting Tuesday. The reported trip, which would be Kim Jong Un's third in recent months to China, follows the groundbreaking summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore last week that resulted in a surprise announcement of a U.S. suspension of military drills with its South Korean ally.  It's unclear if Kim may be seeking leverage with China in the ongoing economic tug-of-war with the U.S., which was escalated Monday after Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore
01 / 08
The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.
02 / 08
Erica Boland, right, a U.S. student based in Singapore and a supporter of President Trump, and her friend wave a flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
03 / 08
A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.
04 / 08
President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival to his hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader.
05 / 08
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talk during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
06 / 08
People look at President Donald Trump's arrival at the airport on TV screens in the International Media Center for the DPRK-US Singapore Summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
07 / 08
Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
08 / 08
Members of the public and media wait outside the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel for the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 10, 2018 in Singapore.

The rich keep getting richer

The world’s wealthiest individuals can thank an improving global economy and a strong stock market performance in 2017 for the boost in their collective wealth. The global consulting firm Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2018 released Tuesday found that the combined wealth of the world’s millionaires rose for a sixth straight year and topped $70 trillion for the first time ever. And the ultra-wealthy segment of the world’s richest, of course, posted the largest gains. The U.S. led the pack with 5.3 million high net worth individuals, followed by Japan, Germany and China.

World Cup group stage rolls along with key matches

A pair of World Cup dark horses were victorious Monday. While Belgium steamrolled Panama, England pulled off a dramatic victory over Tunisia. Another tournament darling — Colombia — takes to the pitch Tuesday against Japan (8 a.m. ET). Colombia's Radamel Falcao will play after he missed the 2014 World Cup, though the team's breakout star that year — James Rodriguez — might not due to injuryPoland and Senegal (11 a.m. ET) will be the final teams to get their World Cup started. The day's capper is host Russia taking on Egypt (2 p.m. ET), which might have its star — Mohamed Salah — make his World Cup debut.

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
01 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
02 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
03 / 34
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
04 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
05 / 34
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
06 / 34
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
07 / 34
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
08 / 34
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
09 / 34
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
10 / 34
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
11 / 34
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
12 / 34
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
13 / 34
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
14 / 34
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
15 / 34
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
16 / 34
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
17 / 34
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
18 / 34
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
19 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
20 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
21 / 34
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
22 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
23 / 34
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
24 / 34
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
25 / 34
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
26 / 34
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
27 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
28 / 34
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
29 / 34
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
30 / 34
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
31 / 34
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
32 / 34
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
33 / 34
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
34 / 34
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.

Let freedom ring! Today is Juneteenth

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, will be marked in many communities on Tuesday. (Others celebrated over the weekend.) The holiday originated on June 19, 1865, when Union Army Major Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to inform a reluctant community that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had freed the slaves. The name Juneteenth is a merging of "June" and "nineteenth." Events include parades, picnics and celebrations of African-American heritage.

