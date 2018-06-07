President Donald Trump often conveys a strong preference for American workers. But as a request from the president's Mar-a-Lago golf club to hire 61 people from abroad demonstrates, putting that preference into practice can prove difficult.

The president's Florida resort — which he has promoted as the "Southern White House" — filed requests with the Department of Labor to obtain 61 visas for foreign workers, according to Job Order records posted Thursday by the department's Employment and Training Administration. 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The Mar-a-Lago club asked for 40 H-2B visas for servers and another 21 for cooks. The H-2B visa is for "temporary non-agricultural workers."

According to the Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the employer filing for H-2B visas must demonstrate that there are "not enough U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available" and that the foreign workers "will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers." 

The resort made a similar request earlier this year, filing for 70 visas for restaurant staff as well as housekeepers in January. 

According to this week's filing, the cooks would be paid at least $13.31 an hour and the servers would be paid at least $12.68 an hour. 

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was asked about the club's practice of hiring foreign workers for the busiest months of the year during one of the Republican primary debates. 

"It's a few months, five months at the most. People don't want a short-term job," Trump explained. "It's very, very hard to get people. But other hotels do the exact same thing." 

Mar-a-Lago: An insider's view of Trump's Florida estate

More: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago visits cost Coast Guard nearly $20M

Mar-a-Lago has turned into President Trump's 'Winter White House'
01 / 21
Mar-a-Lago, as seen from a media van window in Palm Beach, Fla.
02 / 21
A general view shows the Mar-a-Lago estate of President Donald Trump in Palm Beach.
03 / 21
A security agent stands guard at the Mar-a-Lago Club where President Donald Trump stays often.
04 / 21
Egrits search for food on the lawn of the Mar-a-Lago Club where President Donald Trump has spent a few weekends since taking office.
05 / 21
Workers lay out the red carpet at Mar-a-Lago Club in time for a New year's Eve party. The 20,000 square-foot ballroom is the site of many events.
06 / 21
President Donald Trump enters the Mar-a-Lago estate, a private club in Palm Beach.
07 / 21
Waiters are seen at the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President Donald Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Feb. 11.
08 / 21
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport as they prepare to spend part of the weekend together at Mar-a-Lago resort on Feb. 10.
09 / 21
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe before they have dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
10 / 21
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe before they have dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
11 / 21
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, a White House adviser, walk out of Mar-a-Lago.
12 / 21
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sit down to dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was also present at the dinner table.
13 / 21
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at the Mar-a-Lago resort .
14 / 21
A U.S. Coast Guard boat passes in front of the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President Donald Trump stays occasionally on weekends.
15 / 21
An aerial view of Mar-a-Lago from 1937.
16 / 21
A historic shot of Mar-a-Lago before it was the "Winter White House."
17 / 21
A loggia inside Mar-a-Lago.
18 / 21
A living room inside Mar-a-Lago.
19 / 21
A living room inside Mar-a-Lago.
20 / 21
A bedroom inside Mar-a-Lago.
21 / 21
A bathroom inside Mar-a-Lago.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com