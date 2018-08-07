Anthony Kennedy
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy walked outside the White House with President Trump in April, when Justice Neil Gorsuch took the oath of office.
JIM LO SCALZO, EPA

Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick

President Trump is expected to reveal his nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court in a prime-time announcement Monday night. Two candidates on Trump's list — federal appeals court Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were singled out for praise Sunday by a top legal adviser to the president, indicating they remain prominent in the search. The president also has been considering federal appeals court Judges Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman. Kennedy held a vital seat on the court for more than a decade, as he made the swing vote on issues ranging from abortion and affirmative action to gay rights and capital punishment.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
Justice Anthony Kennedy: A look back at his career
01 / 21
President Trump, Kennedy and Neil Gorsuch make their way to the Rose Garden for Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony on April 10, 2017.
02 / 21
Kennedy arrives for the funeral mass for Justice Antonin Scalia in Washington on Feb. 20, 2016.
03 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Stephen Breyer testify before a House Appropriations subcommittee on March 23, 2015, to review the fiscal year 2016 budget request for the Supreme Court.
04 / 21
Kennedy speaks to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania law school on Oct. 3, 2013, in Philadelphia.
05 / 21
Kennedy addresses high school students during his visit to the Robert T. Matsui Federal Courthouse in Sacramento, Calif., on March 6, 2013.
06 / 21
Kennedy speaks at the Aspen Institute in Aspen, Colo., on July 11, 2012.
07 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Stephen Breyer testify on Capitol Hill on April 14, 2011, before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Supreme Court's fiscal year 2012 budget.
08 / 21
Kennedy presides over arguments at "The Trial of Hamlet," a Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles representation of Hamlet's trial, with a jury of 12 community members, including actors, high school students, philanthropists and Los Angeles dignitaries at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2011.
09 / 21
Kennedy arrives for the State Dinner in honor of Mexican President Felipe Calderon on May 19, 2010, at the White House.
10 / 21
Kennedy joins his fellow justices in applauding the arrival of President Obama prior for a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Feb. 24, 2009.
11 / 21
Kennedy speaks at the Organization of American States in Washington on June 13, 2008.
12 / 21
Kennedy joins his fellow justices for President Bush's State of the Union Address on Jan. 28, 2008.
13 / 21
Kennedy talks with Rep. Jose Serrano, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, after testifying before the subcommittee on Capitol Hill on March 8, 2007. Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
14 / 21
Kennedy speaks at the American Bar Association convention on Aug. 5, 2006, in Honolulu.
15 / 21
Kennedy and Justice John Paul Stevens smile as the justices pose for their class photo on March 3, 2006, at the Supreme Court.
16 / 21
Kennedy joins his fellow justices as they precede the casket of Chief Justice William Rehnquist down the steps of the Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2005.
17 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas appear before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill on April 12, 2005.
18 / 21
Kennedy speaks during a news conference on June 23, 2004, in Washington.
19 / 21
Chief Justice William Rehnquist and justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Supreme Court building on June 17, 2003. The court facilities were being modernized, the first rehabilitation since the building opened in 1935.
20 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas appear before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on March 5, 2002, to present the Supreme Court's fiscal year 2003 budget estimates.
21 / 21
Kennedy testifies at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Supreme Court's budget on March 13, 1997.

Weinstein in court for new charges

Harvey Weinstein is slated to be arraigned Monday on three new sex-crime charges involving a third woman accuser. She says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on the her "on or about July 10, 2006." The new charges are in addition to those in the previous indictment of Weinstein from the end of May, including rape in the first and third degrees, and first-degree criminal sexual act for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively. The disgraced movie mogul will plead not guilty, his attorney said in a statement to USA TODAY. His accusers now number nearly 90.

Thailand cave rescue expected to continue

Officials expected to move forward Monday with the rescue of young soccer players trapped in a vast, winding and partially flooded cave in Thailand, a day after four of the boys made the perilous journey out. Eight boys, ages 11 to 16, and their coach remained inside the cave as of Sunday. They journey could take 10 to 12 hours for each boy. That's according to rescue official Narongsak Osottanakorn, who expected the effort "to finish within the next couple of days." Here's why they can't drill from above, along with other questions you might wonder.

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand
01 / 08
Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach.
02 / 08
Rescue workers carry heavy water pumping equipments into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 1, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
03 / 08
Thai workers use drilling machinery equipment in an attempt to drain the water from the flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.
04 / 08
Buddhist monks pray for 12 boys and their soccer coach that went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
05 / 08
A helicopter from Thailand's air force picks up a mini excavator to take to the mountain top where they are trying to make a hole to get into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 01, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
06 / 08
Rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
07 / 08
Thai military medical personnel and associated officials practice carrying an injured person during an emergency exercise near the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on June 30, 2018.
08 / 08
Thai workers prepare pipes for an attempt to drain water from a flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.

Chronic pain patients claim government's war on opioid addiction left them in need

Chronic pain patients say the government's escalating response to opioid addiction ignores their need for painkillers and doctors who will prescribe them, leaving some out of work, bedridden and even suicidal. The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to host a public meeting Monday on chronic pain drug development and the challenges these patients face. That's amid tough state laws on prescriptions that went into effect last week and after inaccurate methods led federal analysts to vastly overestimate the number of Americans who died of prescription opioid overdoses.

Parents comfort daughter as she dies of cancer in heart-wrenching photo

Zoey Catherine Daggett, a 5-year-old and recent kindergarten graduate, died of brain cancer Wednesday in Fairport, N.Y. She spent her last day listening to stories and music while being held by her parents Casey and Ben Daggett, a meeting captured in part by a heart-wrenching photo of Zoey in her father's lap and held by her mom. Her funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. John of Rochester. “Right now I don't need the photo,” Ben said. They have her last days memorized, though one day they might need it.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com