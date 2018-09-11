WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Is your green bean casserole in its upright and locked position?

The TSA wants to be sure.

More people than you may realize are flying with food for Thanksgiving, either pies they're bringing for dessert — they even pack sugar and flour for making their own — as well as other ingredients like stuffing and yams.

And yes, a cooked or uncooked turkey is on the list.

While there are no formal statistics for who's bringing what, at least four out of five people travel with some kind of food, according to Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) which held an information session Wednesday at Westchester County Airport on the do's-and-don't's of holiday foods traveling by air.

Thanksgiving with all the trimmings is served at Restaurant X and Bully Boy in Congers.

Xaviars Restaurant Group

Pies and pastries tend to be the number one item the TSA sees — and screens — come the holiday, followed by meats. And while a casserole isn't always on board (pun intended), Tara Gavin, a TSA agent at Westchester County Airport sees a lot of wine bottles, canned cranberry, cornbread stuffing mix, sweet potatoes and those crunchy onions that go on top the proverbial green bean casserole. Garvin said she especially sees packed food from college students traveling back to school after the holiday.

So, what goes in your carry-on and what goes in your checked baggage?

Tara Gavin, a TSA agent at the Westchester County Airport shows what foods can go in your carry-on and what should go in your suitcase.

Jeanne Muchnick

"If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it," it's technically a liquid and goes in your checked bag, said Farbstein.

Both she and Gavin suggest tightly packing what you can and wrapping it in a plastic bag (or two) for your checked baggage. "I've even seen duct tape used," said Farbstein. After all, who wants a gravy spill on a new shirt, especially before the holiday?

Similarly, you should pack carry-on food items in spill-proof containers and wrap them as best as you can, again using plastic bags within your bag. Gavin said TSA agents won't open your packaged food but will instead use a wand around it for testing.

It's best to put those items in a bin separate from the rest of your luggage when going through the security check.

Transportation Security Administration supervisor Matt Hooper watches a monitor screen as he screens passengers through the new TSA screening line that's a key part of the terminal renovation project at Evansville Regional Airport Tuesday, July 18, 2018.

MIKE LAWRENCE / COURIER & PRESS

Even those with with TSA-Pre approval will have to go through the process (though they can keep their shoes on).

More than 25 million people are expected to travel over Thanksgiving weekend with the Sunday after the holiday the busiest travel day, nearly a seven percent increase compared to last year.

The Westchester County Airport which usually sees 2,200 to 2,500 passengers a day, will see approximately 3,000, an increase of more than 20 percent, said Farbstein.

Which is why she stresses getting to the airport early. As in two hours early. With all those extra bags — and food — the TSA has a lot to screen.

Seeing all those homemade or store-bought goodies may make TSA employees hungry, said Gavin. "We may want to eat it," she said, "But we won't."

For those still unsure about what's "kosher" to take, go to @AskTSA on twitter. Instagrammer Tristan Hastings (@thast11) recently took a photo of a can of Libby's organic pumpkin and asked if she could bring it in her carry-on.

The answer: No.

You can also reach the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

