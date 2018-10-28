Astronomically low odds of hitting the lottery haven't swayed everyone in the First State from making a bid for the Powerball's second largest prize in its history, a staggering $700 million.

Just like that, the Powerball frenzy is over.

Two winners, from Iowa and New York, will split the estimated $687.8 million jackpot, according to Powerball. It's the third-largest jackpot in the game's history and has a cash option of $396.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in New York on Aug. 11. Since then, there had been 21 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The $687.8 million jackpot is based on actual sales for the drawing, according to Powerball. The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27, plus Powerball 4, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

Fifteen tickets matched all five white balls but missed matching the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. Thirteen of those tickets won $1 million.

The tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey (2), New York (2), Ohio, and Texas (2).

Two other tickets sold in Florida and Texas won a $2 million prize because the tickets included the Power Play option for an extra $1.

In total, there were more than 3.5 million winning tickets across all prize tiers.

For the next drawing on Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot resets to a guaranteed $40 million; $23.0 million cash value.

The 10X multiplier will be in play as part of the Power Play feature since the advertised jackpot is under $150 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

