CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JUNE 28: Buddhist monks make a praying ceremony on the entrance of Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 28, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Rescuers battle heavy rain in northern Thailand as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave since Saturday night after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance.

The U.S. Pacific Command sent a 30-person rescue team to northern Thailand to aid the desperate search for a group of teen soccer players who disappeared in a vast system of caves five days ago.

The U.S. embassy in Bangkok said Thursday that the team was sent at the request of the Royal Thai government to assist the Thai military and local agencies in the region.

“The United States team is now in Chiang Rai and delivering search-and-rescue experience and capacity to the already tremendous efforts underway by Thai authorities," the embassy said in a statement. "We hope the players and their coach will be brought home quickly and safely.”

Twelve players, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been stranded since Saturday in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand's rugged, mountainous province. Thai military helicopters, remotely operated underwater vehicles and two drones equipped with heat detectors are assisting in the effort.

British divers also have joined the effort. “The expert divers went straight from the plane into the cave to make an assessment,” Major Buncha Duriyapan, the local commander of Thai forces, told Reuters.

He said workers would drill down from the top of the cave complex to create an alternative entrance for rescue workers. Heavy rains and flooding have made the common entrances unsafe.

The search began when a mother reported her son had not returned from soccer practice. The group has not been heard from since the day they went missing.

The rains this week have pushed the water level inside the cave above 20 feet at times, filling some of the caves' chambers. The high, fast-moving waters have disrupted the efforts of divers struggling for orientation in the murky underground sea.

More pumps were being installed to flush water from the cave, but progress has been slow.

Families of the missing joined by Buddhist monks have been conducting a vigil outside the cave entrance where the boys went in, and their bikes and soccer gear remain strewn in the area.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's office announced that he would visit the search site, possibly as soon as Friday. He previously had said he was staying away for fear his presence would disrupt search efforts.

