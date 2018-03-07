The Trump administration's controversial separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border has been in headlines in recent weeks.

USA TODAY national correspondent Rick Jervis, who has reported on the issue from the border, answered questions about immigration during a Reddit AMA on Tuesday.

Below is a condensed and edited Q&A.

Q: What is your take on President Trump's and Jeff Sessions' 'zero tolerance' border policy?

Rick Jervis: It doesn't appear to be very thought out. As we have seen, charging everyone who crosses without authorization has led to some humanitarian and legal concerns. Our own immigration law says asylum seekers could apply for asylum, regardless of how they enter the country. And the policy's goal of acting as a deterrent doesn't appear to be working, at least not at the moment.

Q: No one is talking much about the private corporations that run some of the immigration detention centers. What's your take on this?

RJ: This is an excellent question. I know we have reporters looking into it. There are about a dozen contractors operating some 30 facilities in Texas alone. Southwest Key, the one which has been getting the most attention lately (they're the ones running a shelter in a former Walmart), has won more than $900 million in federal contracts to run the shelters. We're digging in deeper to see what these relationships are, what's the level of service, how these companies win these contracts, etc.

Q: I live nowhere near the U.S.-Mexico border and I don't personally know anyone directly affected by the current situation. I imagine there are lots of other people like me who only know what we are seeing in the news. With that in mind, just how bad is it right now?

RJ: I've been down on the border dozens of time on assignment since moving to Austin five years ago to run their Texas bureau. I've never once felt unsafe. In fact, I feel safer in border towns than in most big cities (Houston, Chicago, etc). Also, unauthorized crossings are at historic lows (around 300,000 in FY 2017, down from 1.6 million in FY 2000), so I honestly don't get what the "crisis" is.

Q: Can you please tell us what the policy differences are and how they were implemented today vs. 2015 under the Obama administration?

RJ: The Trump administration is in fact using legal guidelines and policies enacted under Obama, including the Flores agreement, which says parents with kids coming over should not be held in detention for longer than a certain period of time. The current administration used that as justification for separating families. The difference is under former administrations, asylum seekers, even those crossing between ports of entries, weren't typically charged with criminal offenses and families were routinely released until their day in court. Under the Trump administration, everyone crossing without authorization is being charged with a federal misdemeanor, creating the current crisis.

Q: There are reports of people presenting themselves at the Matamoros Brownsville Bridge and asking for asylum, which is how this is supposed to work, only to be told "we're closed."

What's your take? What do the border patrol guards actually say about this?

RJ: We've heard these accounts, as well — in the Brownsville bridge, as well as the El Paso-Juarez and Tijuana-San Diego bridges. We've had USA TODAY Network reporters at those bridges looking into these allegations. If true -- and if it's policy to turn them back — that would be a huge breach in our asylum protocol, and yes, would force aslyum seekers to cross improperly. What I heard when I was down at the border is that they were turning them back for space concerns as well — processing centers for legal asylum seekers were piling up and they just didn't have the space for newcomers, causing some immigrants to camp out at international bridges for days at a time.

