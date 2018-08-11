A home burns during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 08, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes.

JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images

Billowing smoke and raging flames spread across California as wildfires in both northern and southern parts of the state injured people, forced evacuations and engulfed houses.

The Camp Fire has scorched over 28 square miles in Butte County, which is about 90 miles north of Sacramento, according to Cal Fire. Fire officials said some structures have been destroyed in addition to injuries.

In Southern California, the Hill Fire broke out Thursday afternoon and grew to 8,000 to 10,000 acres while jumping a major highway. Smoke from the fire could be seen from the scene of the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar that left 12 people dead.

Here's a look at images and videos of the flames:

Northern California

The fire just shot up the hill, feet from where we were standing. This is volatile. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/zKkHi1TtUl — Max Resnik (@KCRAMax) November 8, 2018

A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town.

Noah Berger, AP

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the fast-moving #CampFire in Butte County, California. pic.twitter.com/SkJkrboQVG — ABC10 (@ABC10) November 8, 2018

Satellite imagery of the incredibly dangerous #CampFire.



Heads up, San Francisco, smoke is headed your way. pic.twitter.com/mHX5sAcssQ — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) November 8, 2018

A statue sits on the deck of a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Homes threatened along Pentz near City of Paradise. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/PKKhe9zgqp — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) November 8, 2018

The Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town.

Noah Berger, AP

Southern California

#HillFire has jumped the 101. Mandatory evac call of CalState Channel Islands @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Fnjc3ZEMiw — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) November 8, 2018

#HillFire #WoolseyFire view from the front of my house in Newbury Park pic.twitter.com/XsznkUax8F — sandy (@thesandmasta) November 8, 2018

