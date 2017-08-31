The island nation 90 miles from Florida is getting its giant-screen close-up in "Cuba," and USA TODAY has the exclusive, exuberant trailer.

Director Peter Chang fell in love with the vibrant country during a 2015 visit and was inspired to film a new documentary for extra-large screens and IMAX (in theaters starting early 2019 in 2-D and 3-D).

"It's the architecture, the large unspoiled swaths of land, and the cities. Cuba is so unique and fascinating. A world unto itself," says Chang. "That was the spark."

Exclusive photos: 'Cuba' reveals country's beauty
Romantic to some, symbols of scarcity to others, Cuba’s fleet of old U.S. automobiles is also a testament to the ingenuity of islanders, who keep the classic cars running by fashioning their own parts or adapting those of other makes. A Chevy may be comprised of parts from Fords, Plymouths, Buicks or other manufacturers. It's all part of Peter Chang's 'Cuba' (on giant screens May 18).
'Cuba' follows a young ballet student named Patricia Torres, who pushes herself to the top of her class and dreams of becoming a prima ballerina.
Havana is home to the largest ballet school in the world. For young Cubans, ballet offers a dream afforded elsewhere by sports – a chance to excel athletically and artistically, and to see the world. The school was founded half-a-century ago by world-renowned Cuban prima ballerina Alicia Alonso. Today it has more than 3,000 students.
Just 50 miles off Cuba’s shore lies the healthiest coral reef system in the Caribbean. Dubbed Jardines de la Reina (Gardens of the Queen) by Columbus in 1492, the vast reef system has thrived.
Unlike many historic city districts, Old Havana remains vital and inhabited. Streets lined by gorgeous facades are just an everyday environment for the families, schoolchildren and workers who make their way through the 500-year-old city.
Recently restored to magnificence, the soaring Capitolio building in Havana was designed nearly a hundred years ago to resemble the U.S. Capitol, and to carry on the Cuban love affair with classical architecture.
The skies of Cuba.
Noted Cuban architects and historians have saved Havana’s most elegant buildings through decades of lobbying the government, fundraising and overseeing renovation work that continues to bring dignity and beauty back to centuries-old structures.
Among the most hallowed and most recently renovated treasures of Cuba is Havana’s Gran Teatro. When built in 1838, it was among the finest theaters in the Americas. Now home to the celebrated Ballet Nacional de Cuba, it is a plush, technically superior facility in the heart of the capital.
A journey west from Havana to the farms of the Viñales Valley feels like time travel back to a world of carts pulled by oxen or horses. The landscape is stunning, with round limestone hills, called mogotes, rising dramatically from a sea of vivid green fields.
Cuba remains dependent on its farms, renowned for their rich red soils that once made the island a world leader in production of sugar and tobacco. Today, new farms are recognized globally for their innovators in organic agriculture techniques.
A lush Cuban field.
Visitors to Cuba are often so beguiled by Havana they never venture beyond it
Havana in the sun.
The underwater beauty of Cuba.
Cuban and American marine biologists, including Daria Siciliano, have also traced the coral exuberance to the end of chemical farming in the early 1990s with the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The Cuban National Ballet School.
No form of art is more important to Cubans than music. Most of the music was born in the southern coastal city of Santiago, called the “soul of Cuba.” Each year Cubans make their way to one of the world’s most famous and scintillating music scenes -- Carnival in Santiago.

Chang and his crew were granted unprecedented access by the Cuban government, filming throughout 2016 for the big-screen portrait.

"Cuba" follows several storylines, including a young ballet student who pushes herself to the top of her class with dreams of becoming a prima ballerina.

Another focuses on marine biologists who dive deep off the country's shoreline, even swimming with sharks, highlighting the beauty of Cuba’s Jardines de la Reina (Gardens of the Queen) coral reef.

"We show the first-ever underwater footage of this protected coral reef, one of the healthiest in the world," says Chang, who notes that biologists discuss how the reef has flourished in an era of challenging worldwide environmental problems.

"Cuba" also highlights Eusebio Leal Spengler, the famed Havana historian rebuilding and restoring Old Havana. Guided by Spengler, the large-format film is a suitable canvas for the country's architectural gems. 

"We shot the architectural sequences, showing the inside and outside of these historic buildings, in such a way that it's like you’re really moving through them," Chang says. "It's like you’re being transported to these places."

Chang hopes to open the eyes of America, and the world, to a fuller picture of the vibrant, multi-dimensional country.

"Seeing the landscapes and the cityscapes on this large canvas will make people realize what’s there just 90 miles from our border," says Chang. "The movie is a mix of architecture, culture and people. It’s really about the dreams of this country along with the beauty and the wonder of it all."

Recently restored to magnificence, the soaring Capitolio building in Havana was designed nearly a hundred years ago to resemble the U.S. Capitol, and to carry on the Cuban love affair with classical architecture.
