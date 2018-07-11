WASHINGTON – Democrats relied heavily on women and well-educated voters who benefited from the booming economy to pick up nearly 30 seats and control of the House of Representatives, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the results.

In a polarizing midterm election that will set the stage for the next two years of President Donald Trump's tenure, Democrats leaned heavily on support from urban strongholds, but also made inroads in suburbs with voting demographic such as white voters, women and those who have benefited from the strong economy.

Together, the winning formula for Democrats appears to have reinforced some assumptions about the party's base while tipping others – such as the impact of the economy – on their heads. Here's a look at some of the key areas where Democrats over-performed on their way to the House majority:

Female wave

Both parties actively courted women, but Democratic female candidates appeared to play a big role in the party's success. Two thirds of the winners in House districts that the Democrats managed to flip on Tuesday – 18 total – were women. Foreseeing the wave, Trump increasingly featured prominent women in his administration in the final days of campaigning, bringing aides such as his daughter Ivanka Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders up on stage to address cheering crowds. In the end, though, female surrogates were no match for female House candidates.

Economically better off

House Republicans ran hard on the economy and low employment, and GOP leaders encouraged Trump to hit those themes more aggressively at his rallies. But USA TODAY's analysis indicates Democrats performed well in areas that have benefited from strong economic conditions. The majority of the districts that flipped from Republican to Democratic control on Tuesday had a below average unemployment rate, below average poverty rate, and incomes higher than the national average.

Redistricting mattered

Five of the flipped House districts – nearly a fifth of those now under Democrats' control – came in Pennsylvania, where a state court redrew congressional districts in a way that curbed GOP advantages gained through gerrymandering. The changes weren’t trivial: Democrats increased their share of the vote by an average of 20 percent in the districts they flipped in the Keystone State. The biggest change came in the 5th congressional district, a sprawling, mostly rural district in central Pennsylvania. Democrats won an anemic 33 percent there in 2016. In 2018, with the new boundaries in place, they won over 65 percent of the vote.

Overwhelmingly white

White voters helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016. But Tuesday's results offered evidence that Democrats had made some inroads with the demographic. Twenty of the House districts that flipped were at least 60 percent white. That represents a break from current Democratic strongholds. Including the party's newly-won districts, only 87 Democratically-controlled House districts have a share of white voters higher than 60 percent.

Urban and educated

Democrats continued to flounder in rural areas, managing to flip only five districts that qualify as 25 percent rural or more, according to USA TODAY's analysis. That continues a trend observed in 2016, when Trump drew significant support from rural areas. Though control of the chamber ran through swing suburban districts, Democrats' House wins were, as usual, mainly in urban areas. The districts Democrats won also tended to be better educated, with 40 percent of residents having a college education – ten points higher than the national average.

Contributing: Mark Nichols

