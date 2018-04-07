A partially-collapsed bourbon warehouse at the Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. June 23, 2018

Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – This wasn't supposed to happen – thousands more bourbon barrels tumbled to the ground at a Kentucky distillery Wednesday while many celebrated the July 4 holiday, some with bourbon libations.

But it did. Despite attempts to shore up Barton 1792 Distillery's seven-story warehouse in Bardstown, Kentucky, after half of its wooden-structure collapsed June 22, the rest of the rackhouse imploded Wednesday.

The alert to Nelson County (Kentucky) Dispatch came at 2:20 p.m. ET.

"They don’t know if there was any more spill," John Chaudoin, dispatcher for Nelson County Dispatch, said Wednesday. "They’re still evaluating."

No one was injured in either incident.

The initial collapse sent about half of the 18,000 or so barrels crashing to the ground.

It's too early to quantify the damage – the value of bourbon or the potential environmental impact.

Barton bourbon is owned by New Orleans-based Sazerac, which also owns the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. Barton 1792 Distillery, established in 1879, is the oldest fully-operating distillery in Bardstown, according to its website.

"The Distillery team took proactive measures to assess and contain the damage immediately," Amy Preske, a spokeswoman for Sazerac, said in a statement after the initial collapse.

"The Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection has been on site and the Distillery team implemented a number of actions to minimize any environmental risk," Preske said.

Kentucky distilleries are aging a total of 6.8 million bourbon barrels, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

The barrel aging warehouse is one of 29 on the distillery’s 196 acres, which also features 22 other buildings, including a still house. The distillery employed 392 full-time employees in 2017, according to a Kentucky incentives database.

Not all of the 9,000 barrels affected in the initial collapse leaked, according to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, but at least some under the rubble did spill bourbon and brandy into nearby waterways.

About 800 fish were killed in Withrow Creek, which empties into Beech Fork River, officials said.

Nelson County Fire & Rescue Chief Billy Mattingly said officials on site reacted quickly to catch alcohol leaking from the barrels before it ran down the hill into streams after the initial collapse, but alcohol flowed for more than three hours before it was controlled, the state environmental protection department said.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said after the initial collapse that it planned to cite Sazerac because the collapse caused bourbon to leak into a creek and kill hundreds of fish.

Cabinet spokesman John Mura said Sazerac would be cited for "failing to report the incident in a timely manner" and "polluting the waterways of the commonwealth." Mura said the citations could lead to a $25,000 fine per day and per incident.

While nobody was injured in the initial collapse, it did spook some nearby residents. Stephanie Elliott lives just 5 yards away from a massive warehouse holding thousands of bourbon barrels, similar to the one that collapsed.

"That makes it scary living here," Elliott, a 38-year-old mother of three told the (Louisville) Courier Journal. "If it had been this one and not that one it would have taken out our house, or worse."

