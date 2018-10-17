Jayme Closs, 13, has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead at home. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald believes she is "endangered."

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said he was "struggling" to answer questions at a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the disappearance of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were found dead Monday.

"I don’t have some of those answers that I want to give you, I want to give the family," Fitzgerald said.

Closs' whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery following a 911 call that lead police to her home in Barron, Wisconsin, where her parents were found dead. Hours later, local authorities said the girl was in danger and asked the public for help finding her.

Now, investigators from Barron County, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are searching for the girl described by friends as a "sweet and shy" middle schooler who enjoys dancing and sports.

What happened?

The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. When deputies responded, they found Jayme Closs' parents dead inside their Barron, Wisconsin, home, about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Jayme was missing.

What happened to Jayme?

The Barron County Sheriff's Department, the FBI said there are no suspects at this time and they are unsure of what happened to Jayme. They've done first and secondary searches on the home and surrounding area, deployed drones and infrared equipment and have been in contact with Jayme's family and her middle school friends.

What about the 911 call?

Authorities know what cellphone made the 911 call, but Fitzgerald would not release that information Tuesday. From earlier police reports, we know the call came from inside the house and there was no interaction with the dispatcher, only "noise and things heard," Fitzgerald said.

When was Jayme reported missing?

The Barron County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help finding Jayme around 8 a.m. Monday, but said because they didn't have much information, an Amber Alert couldn't immediately be issued. By 3:30 p.m., a nationwide Amber Alert was sent out. She is described as 5-feet-tall, 100 pounds with blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Was she seen in Florida?

Police in Miami, Florida, said they received a report from someone who believed they saw Jayme in their area Monday afternoon in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin plate of I60WER. The tipster said a girl who looked like Jayme was in the vehicle with two well-dressed, bearded men. Fitzgerald said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference that the FBI followed up on the tip and it is "not credible."

What caused her parents' death?

Authorities haven't said what killed James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 as of Tuesday evening. Fitzgerald did say shots were fired inside the home. Autopsies were planned for Wednesday.

Have you seen Jayme?

Anyone with information about her location or anyone who has had recent contact with Jayme is asked to call the sheriff's department at 715-537-3106. A tip line has also been established at 855-744-3879.

Contributing: Haley BeMiller and Trent Tetzlaff of the (Appleton, Wis.) Post Crescent. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

