MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – An announcement from law enforcement authorities is expected Thursday about an investigation into a New Jersey couple who started a GoFundMe campaign for a homeless good Samaritan and then were accused of taking much of his money.

Mark D'Amico and his girlfriend Katelyn McClure, both of Florence, New Jersey, have been under scrutiny by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office for more than two months. The GoFundMe campaign was started for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

Here’s what we know about the case:

In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia.

Elizabeth Robertson, AP

How did Mark D’Amcio and Katelyn McClure meet the homeless Samaritan?

According to the trio, McClure ran out of gas while on an Interstate 295 exit ramp in Philadelphia in October 2017.

Bobbitt, a homeless veteran living in the city, walked to a gas station and used his last $20 to buy fuel for McClure so she could get back on the road, they said.

Sept. 14: New Jersey AG questions online fundraising after homeless man's GoFundMe story

Sept. 7: GoFundMe says man will get his $400K as investigators search couple's home in case

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

What happened next?

McClure and D’Amico said they returned to Philadelphia multiple times to give money, food and water to Bobbitt to show their appreciation.

They then set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising $10,000 to help Bobbitt turn his life around.

In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo released by NBC, Mark D'Amico, left, and Kate McClure speak with host Megyn Kelly on "Megyn Kelly Today," in New York. D'Amico and McClure, who set up a GoFundMe page for homeless man Johnny Bobbitt, are accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations. McClure set the page up to give back to Bobbitt, who helped her when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. It raised more than $400,000 from more than 14,000 people. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)

Nathan Congleton, AP

The story of Bobbitt’s good deed went viral as they appeared on shows like “Good Morning America” and were interviewed by the BBC.

In all, more than 14,000 donors contributed about $402,000 to the GoFundMe campaign to help Bobbitt.

How did Johnny Bobbitt’s life change?

In April, Bobbitt said he continued to struggle with drug addiction and even used "a small amount" of the donated money to buy heroin and opioids. But he went to rehab and said he was clean.

McClure and D'Amico said they were rationing the money they gave Bobbitt for daily living.

This photo taken Aug. 15, 2018, shows Johnny Bobbitt Jr. Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, who raised more than $400,000 for Bobbitt Jr., a homeless man after he used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia must now turn over whatâ€™s left of the cash. A New Jersey judge issued the order Thursday, Aug. 30, during a hearing on the lawsuit brought by Bobbitt, who worries D'Amico and McClure have mismanaged a large part of the donations raised for him on GoFundMe. The couple deny those claims, saying they're wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he would buy drugs. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

David Swanson, AP

"I don't want him to do anything stupid," D'Amico said in April. "He's a drug addict. That's like me handing him a loaded gun. He has to do what he has to do to get his life together."

Sept. 6: Court orders deposition for couple who raised $400K for homeless man

Sept. 4: $400K raised for homeless man on GoFundMe is gone, attorney says

Bobbitt said that instead of a house, he bought a new SolAire camper, which was parked on land owned by McClure's family. He said he also got a truck, but it needed a filter and wasn’t running. The camper and the truck were registered in McClure's name, D'Amico said.

What went wrong?

Their relationship soured this past summer in a very public way.

Bobbitt became homeless again after D'Amico told him in June that he had to leave the property.

In August, Bobbitt filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court alleging D’Amico and McClure mismanaged much of the donations. The couple denied the claims.

Attorney Christopher Fallon says this printout shows a screenshot of text messages sent Aug. 27 from Mark D'Amico to Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

Carol Comegno/Staff photgrapher

What happened to the money?

That’s not clear.

McClure and D'Amico have claimed they spent roughly $200,000 on Bobbitt for the trailer and other living expenses, including money that he gave away to family. Bobbitt claims he received only $75,000 in cash and the value of the truck and camper.

An attorney for Bobbitt said there was more than $150,000 in donations left, but later said he was informed by the couple’s attorney that all of the money actually is gone. The couple have not testified in court about where the money is or went.

Aug. 31: Judge orders couple to give money from GoFundMe campaign to homeless man

Aug. 25: Homeless again, man fears he'll never get most of the $400k from a GoFundMe in his honor

A judge directed the couple to provide sworn statements about how they’ve handled the money, but those depositions were put on hold amid the launch of a criminal investigation.

GoFundMe has said Bobbitt would “be made whole,” and the online site committed to giving him the balance of any donated funds that he never actually received. The company said Thursday it would make additional comments after the prosecutor's news conference.

What are authorities doing about all of this?

A “criminal investigation” into the situation has been underway since at least September, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed.

In September, authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s home. They confiscated a vehicle, jewelry and documents, according to court papers.

Since then, authorities have declined to comment on the investigation.

The prosecutor’s office has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday in Mount Holly. Prosecutor Scott Coffina said he “will announce developments” in the investigation. No information will be provided in advance of the news conference, the prosecutor’s office said Wednesday night.

November 2017: Homeless vet gave last $20 to help a stranded driver. Now he has 'a second chance at life'

November 2017: Woman raises $320K to help homeless man who rescued her

Prosecutor's office spokesman Joel Bewley said his office would not release any information in advance of the news conference regarding charges that may have been filed. A state executive order requires such information be provided to the public, if requested, within 24 hours "or sooner if practicable."

"There is broad interest in this story and we want to make sure that accurate information is provided to all who are interested," Bewley said in an email.

Follow the Courier Post on Twitter: @cpsj

November 2017: Woman raises more than $60,000 for homeless man who helped her

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com