It's Monday and welcome to The Short LIst. We are editors Cara Richardson and David Carrig bringing you the day’s top news from USA TODAY. But first, let's talk about that royal baby.

Meghan Markle bumped Eugenie's wedding right out the headlines

Literally. Kensington Palace announced early Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting. Meghan, 37, has sported looser clothing than usual in public, fueling pregnancy rumors – especially the navy Givenchy suit coat she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding last week. The couple is traveling in Australia.

Sears is bankrupt and you need to care, at least if you want to shop there

Unfortunately for the vaunted retailer, many people just don't. Sears Holdings, whose presence permeated American life for generations, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday in a last-ditch attempt to avoid entombment in the graveyard of once-great retailers that failed to adapt to the digital age.

Question: Will my local store close? Answer: Possibly. With its massive bankruptcy filing early Monday, the company said it will close an additional 142 unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores. Can I still use my gift card? Yes, but get on it. What about layaway? Better hurry up and get your stuff. Here's a list of the stores closing their doors. What about sales? Liquidation sales at the closing stores are expected to begin within two weeks. Here's why many people used to love Sears:

Trump goes 'rouge' with new theory on missing journalist

President Donald Trump suggested "rogue killers" may have been involved in the disappearance of dissident journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi. Trump said he had spoken to the King of Saudi Arabia and that he had "firmly denied" any involvement with his disappearance or alleged murder. Trump seemed to accept the king's denials: "I don’t wanna get into his mind. But it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers, who knows." Critics slammed Trump's comments.

This is hard to say: Stop sending donated goods to hurricane zone

Well-meaning people who want to help Florida Panhandle hurricane victims should avoid sending donated goods in that direction at this time, officials of Florida's Escambia County said. The donations flowing in can impede rescue efforts and, from previous experience, many donated items can go unused and even end up in landfills, officials said. Money is the best way to help and anyone who wants to make a donation can check out a list of organizations vetted by the state.

• President Trump toured hurricane-damaged areas on Monday and lauded first responders, FEMA and Gov. Rick Scott for their work

• Couple stranded by Michael spells 'H-E-L-P' on their lawn, is rescued after niece finds it on NOAA map

Thousands of legal immigrants face daunting decision: 'It blows my mind'

The Trump administration's decision to end a special immigration program, known as Temporary Protected Status, means more than 300,000 legal immigrants face a difficult choice: They can opt to stay illegally in the U.S., return home without their kids, or return to a country their kids have never known. USA Today’s Alan Gomez talked about the uncertainty facing TPS holders, many that have been here for years. Ronyde Christina Ponthieux, an 11-year-old U.S. citizen, has two agonizing thoughts: Her parents being forced to move back to Haiti and taking her with them or leaving her behind.

Here's what else we are reading, even if it might make you cry in your beer

• Worldwide, over the next few decades, beer could become more scarce and more expensive because of human-caused global warming, a new study says.

• In response to Trump's 'Pocahontas' jibes, Elizabeth Warren releases results of DNA test.

