Wildfires roared through California, torching thousands of acres and forcing entire communities to evacuate.

The three wildfires, which range from 180 miles northeast of San Francisco to the Santa Rosa Valley in Southern California, come as California recovers from other wildfires that have devastated parts of the state in previous months.

Here's what we know.

Where are the fires?

There are currently three major wildfires raging in California.

In the Santa Rosa Valley, firefighters are battling the Hill Fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon. That fire is located just miles away from Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a shooting at a dance bar Wednesday night.

Farther north, the Camp Fire is ravaging Northern California. Nearly 30,000 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday.

And the Woolsey Fire, the smallest of the three, is burning in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. By Friday morning, the fire had jumped Highway 101 near the city of Calabasas — home to the Kardashians.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: 'A wall of fire' in California: 3 wind-driven wildfires gain momentum

Have there been deaths or injuries?

Officials from the Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday five people were found dead in Paradise, California in vehicles burned by the flames from the Camp Fire. A sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed a sixth death Friday evening but did not have details on the circumstances of that death.

It's not yet known how many total injuries or deaths the fire might have caused, but County Cal Fire Chief Darren Read said at a news conference that at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured in the Camp Fire.

How many people have been evacuated?

In Paradise, the entire community of 27,000 people was forced to evacuate due to the Camp Fire, and some 75,000 more homes are under evacuation along the borders of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, where the Woolsey Fire is raging.

Officials said more than 157,000 people have been forced from their homes as of Friday at 1 p.m.

One evacuee in Los Angeles County was Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian-West, who lives in an area called Hidden Hills, People Magazine reported.

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” Kardashian-West wrote on Instagram.

Other evacuees described harrowing escapes from the blaze.

“Things started exploding,” said resident Gina Oviedo, who escaped the Camp Fire, describing gridlock on roads and toppling utility poles. “People started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

By Friday morning, the entire beachside community of Malibu had been evacuated. Malibu has about 13,000 residents and covers around 21 miles of coastline.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department warned that the fire is headed to the ocean, tweeting, “Imminent threat!”

More: 'Destroyed': In Paradise, California, entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate

Why are they spreading so fast?

Authorities say the conditions in some parts of California — hot and dry — are ripe for wildfires.

“The first part of this fuel bed had not seen fire for many years. Drought-stricken fuels, Santa Ana wind conditions, low relative humidity, high temperatures: It’s a recipe for fire,” said Ventura County Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Cook, the incident commander for the Hill Fire.

Ron Angle, a former volunteer firefighter, said he hasn't seen a fire in the area as severe as the Camp Fire in his nearly 40 years there and noted how extreme the wind was. "I suspect the residential and commercial structure loss will be catastrophic," he said.

What caused the fires?

Fire officials have not determined a cause for the wildfires.

However, Pacific Gas & Electric Company reported that there was a problem on an electrical transmission line near the site of a Northern California fire about 15 minutes before the blaze broke out.

In the one-paragraph statement filed with state utility regulators on Thursday, the company said it later discovered damage to a transmission tower near the town of Paradise, 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

What's being done to help?

President Trump declared an emergency in California and approved federal aid to Butte, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties. The money will help cover firefighting aircraft costs along with transportation and supplies for evacuated residents.

More: What fueled California's lethal wildfires that seemed to come out of nowhere?

Contributing: Associated Press; Steve Kiggins, Jeremy Childs, Megan Diskin and Cheri Carlson, USA Today; Dalvin Brown Alayna Shulman, David Benda, Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com