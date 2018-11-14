SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The winner of the huge $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot still has not come forward. A ticket sold in Simpsonville matched all the numbers of the October 23 drawing.

It's been nearly three weeks since that drawing and state lottery officials tell News19 there's no word on the winner yet. Shortly after the drawing, they urged the potential winner to sign the ticket, put it in a safe location and seek council from a financial planner or lawyer.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to come forward. Their time doesn't run out until April 21st.

The numbers drawn on October 23 were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The ticket was sold at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, 90 miles northwest of Columbia. Lottery representatives unfurled a banner at the convenience store that read "Luck Struck Here!"

KC Mart owner C.J. Patel said he will receive about $30,000 for his role in the mega-event. He said he plans to split the proceeds with his four employees.

"Hopefully it will bring us more business," Patel said.

USA TODAY'S John Bacon contributed to this report.

