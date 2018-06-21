In this file photo taken on April 29, 2018, a Saudi woman practices reversing a car in Riyadh ahead of the lifting of a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia in the summer.
Yousef Doubisi, AFP/Getty Images

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Women in this strict Muslim country finally get to sit behind the wheel and legally drive for the first time starting Sunday. One side benefit: This milestone could decrease the nation's exorbitant traffic fatalities.

“Saudi Arabia has one of the highest accident rates in the whole world, and that’s why safe driving is so important to us,” said Haifa Jamalallail, president of Effat University, whose 17-year-old daughter died in a crash on a Saudi highway. “Statistics show that women are generally safer and more defensive drivers than men."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced last fall that Saudi Arabia would become the last remaining country to allow women to drive.

Saudi Arabian women can legally drive for the first time this Sunday
A young woman wearing an abaya tries out a driving simulator at an outdoor educational driving event for women on June 23, 2018, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is scheduled to lift its ban on women driving, which has been in place since 1957, on June 24.
A Saudi woman holds her new drivers license at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi women drive go-karts at an outdoor educational driving event at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi woman reads a booklet during a preparatory event on car driving organized by the Department of Traffic, at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A Palestinian woman living in Saudi Arabia uses an electronic driving simulator during a go-cart driving workshop for women in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Daniah al-Ghalbi, a newly-licensed Saudi woman driver, sits in her car during a test-drive in the Red Sea resort of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi student practices on a driving simulator at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi women watch an educational video during a preparatory event on car driving organized by the Department of Traffic, at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Mabkhoutah al-Mari, 27, driving instructor stands next to a car used for testing at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi women watch an educational video during a preparatory event on car driving organized by the Department of Traffic, at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi woman tries a car simulator during a preparatory event on car driving organized by the Department of Traffic, at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi women drive go-karts at an outdoor educational driving event at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi women watch an educational video during a preparatory event on car driving organized by the Department of Traffic, at Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Women watch a driver demonstrate breaking hard with a car during an outdoor educational driving event for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Soon after, the Saudi interior minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, said lifting the driving ban on women would reduce the number of accidents in this conservative country that has one of the worst car-crash mortality rates in the world.

"Women driving cars will transform traffic safety. It will reduce human and economic losses caused by accidents," he said.

Saudi Arabia has tried reducing speed limits, investing in more traffic signals and roadside speed-warning signs, plus tougher penalties for moving violations. These changes helped Saudi Arabia drop from its 2010 record for the world's highest death toll from road accidents to 34th place in 2017.

Still, a male-only driving population killed more than 9,000 people in 2016, mainly because of speeding, according to the latest government statistics.

Saudi Arabian officials say allowing women to drive could also boost female employment and revitalize auto sales, which have declined in part from falling oil prices the past few years.

“Issuing licenses for 2 to 3 million women also empowers them to join the workforce. And the disconnect between job opportunities and access is about to end,” said Hala Kudwah, a lead consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Saudi Arabia, which released a study in March forecasting the economic benefits of female drivers.

The move could also boost U.S. automakers like Ford, which is one of the top five brands in Saudi Arabia.

“Features are tailored to markets, and in Saudi Arabia the entire population of drivers had been male," said Crystal Worthem, Ford’s Middle East and Africa marketing director. “That is changing as women start driving and you will see different ... trends and features — a little bit less about power and a little more about driver assistance technology, comfort and most importantly, safety.”

Before the driving ban goes away Sunday, private driving schools in the kingdom report a surge of prospective female students, while women-only universities such as Effat in Jeddah offered drivers ed. Ford has worked with administrators to get students ready for the road through its Driving Skills for Life course.

Effat's Jamalallail said she is particularly invested in the road safety aspect of the Ford program because of her daughter's death. "Our goal is that our students change the culture on the roads by practicing safe driving,” she said.

Soon allowed to drive, Saudi women get a car show
A women sits in a driving simulator during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
A woman looks at a vintage Ford Mustang during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June
Women look at a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Women look at a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June.
A women sits in a driving simulator during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
A woman tests a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh
A woman tests a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June
A women drives a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
A women sits in a driving simulator
epa06734286 A women with a boy sits in a driving simulator during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
epa06734288 A women is interested in a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Students practice on a campus parking lot wearing specially designed “fatal vision” goggles that show the effects of fatigue on driving performance and simulate conditions of night driving.

“The frightening thing is that any mistake behind the wheel might cause the loss of a soul,” said Dima Najm, 21, a film major at Effat University and graduate of Ford's hands-on course.

"Some of my sisters already have an international license, so I'm proud to be first in the family with a Saudi one," she said. 

Some future female drivers are excited about getting behind the wheel — finally.

“I’m not scared about my own handling of the car,” said Sarah Ghouth, 22, an architecture major. “The fear is more about risky drivers on the roads.”

She has had driver training at the university and her brothers take her to practice in the desert. “They are actually happy to teach me because it means in a few weeks they won’t have to be driving me around anymore. My dad will be happy to see less money go to ride app companies,” Ghouth said.

Many women here say they are relieved that they no longer will have to rely on a ride-hailing service such as Uber or need to ask their fathers or brothers to take them shopping or to work.

Women in Saudi Arabia: A slow drive to more freedom
A student at the female-only campus of Effat University, sits for the first time in the driver's seat, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2018. A stunning royal decree issued last year by King Salman announcing that women would be allowed to drive in 2018 upended one of the most visible forms of discrimination against women in Saudi Arabia.
Students at the female-only campus of Effat University, take part in driver training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2018.
A Saudi woman poses for a photo with a certificate after completing a driving course in Jeddah on March 7, 2018.
Saudi women chek out cars for sale at a car showroom during Al-Janadria festival near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb, 16, 2018.
Saudi chef Noura Almoammar (L) puts the last touches to a dish before service at her newly opened healthy food restaurant Dayem O Amer, DOA in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2018. Noura is a granddaughter of a former Saudi King. With her close family support, and in a rare move for somebody of her social origins, she chose from very early on to start an independent professional carrier in a completely different field. She trained at Le Cordon Bleu Paris gastronomy school and worked in big restaurants. Noura wanted to combine her love for cooking, hosting people and professional fulfillment with contributing to fix the lack of healthy food in Jeddah. Noura opened her restaurant DOA (a Saudi Arabic expression meaning long lasting and enjoying fully) with a friend at a soft opening in February 2018.
Saudi women jog in the streets of Jeddah's historic al-Balad district on March 8, 2018.
Saudi designer Eman Joharji amid her creations at her shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 21, 2018. Joharji started designing her own sports Abayas (tradional black cloak worn by women in many Gulf countries) to fulfill her and her friends needs for a more practical outfit that would suit the conservative nature of Saudi Arabia and the need of women to practice sports outdoors. She started by creating jump suit like outfits that ensured women could use bicycles, run and practice whatever activity they wanted without attracting disapproval in the streets. Her business developed by word of mouth and she now caters to many customers inside and outside the kingdom and transforms the traditionally black Abaya into a colorful, trendy and more practical item for those who feel they need it. The creations she designs are not only for sports but also trendy, embroidered, or anti-mosquito dresses made with different cloth materials from cotton to silk. A group of Saudi women planning to take part in a first time mixed marathon have asked for designs and Joharji is very exited about the prospect.
Saudi female fans watch the AFC Champions League soccer match between Saudi al-Hilal and Qatari al-Rayyan at the King Saudi University stadium in Riyadh on March 6, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a soccer stadium for the first time to watch a match on Jan. 12, 2018, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
Women buy tickets from a designated kiosk to attend a Saudi league soccer match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia for the first time allowed women to watch soccer games at sports stadiums. They will be segregated from the male-only crowd with designated seating in the so-called 'family section'.
A young fan of Al-Hilal cheers outside King Fahd Stadium before attending a Saudi league soccer match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Jan. 13, 2018.
Saudi women take part in a "green walk" calling for environmental conservation, on March 8, 2018 in the Red Sea resort of Jeddah.
Saudi gym owner Hala al-Hamrani, 41, trains in her 'Flagboxing' gym center in Jeddah on Feb. 19, 2018. Hala al-Hamrani, owner of the gym since 2003, is the first female kickboxing and boxing trainer in the Saudi Kingdom. The aim of Flagboxing is "to reinforce the belief that women are perfectly strong and capable in their own right," al-Hamrani says.
Women get ready for a training session at the 'Flagboxing' gym in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 19, 2018.
A Saudi woman sells coffee mugs and cups with female faces drawings on them during the Al-Janadria festival near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17, 2018.

“Not every family can afford a driver who will take care of their daily errands,” said Aziza Zare, 30, a Jeddah architect, who received her license this month. “I calculated what I pay for these service apps every year, and it adds up to about 30,000 Saudi riyals ($8,000) so driving myself will save me time, money and will keep me in control of my schedule.”

And for young Saudi women learning to drive, getting behind the wheel has ignited a sense independence in a culture laden with gender-based restrictions and taboos.

“Since we finally achieved this, I think we can go anywhere and achieve anything,” said Najm, the university film major.

