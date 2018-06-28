It wouldn't be a protest without picket signs.

In recent years, attention-grabbing signs and the slogan it features have become increasingly important, despite some criticism that people have begun to care more about signs than the issues being protested. 

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the "Families Belong Together" rally in D.C. and across the country to protest the separation of 2,000 children and parents as part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy. 

Signs are expected to play a big role for the estimated 300,000 people in attendance.

While those who plan to attend break out the arts and crafts in inspiration and preparation for the event, here's a past look at signs that gained national attention:

March for Our Lives

Over one million people attended the March for Our Lives, the anti-gun violence protest in wake of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 students. 

Best signs from March For Our Lives
Protestors carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for greater gun control, outside the US Embassy in south London on March 24, 2018. The London rally, in solidarity with the US movement 'March For Our Lives', is one of hundreds of gun control protests taking place globally.
Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence.
Early arrivals for the March For Our Lives hold up signs on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. March For Our Lives was organized in response to the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.
Participants line up early to reserve a spot on Pennsylvania Avenue prior to the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. March For Our Lives student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.
Early arrivals for the March For Our Lives hold up signs on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. March For Our Lives was organized in response to the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.
Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Susanna Getis, Leyla Kolbai and Jillian Donahue of Leesburg, VA, arrive at the "March for our Lives" for gun control in Washington.
Tahara Anderson, 42, from Wantagh, NY, is marching for her boys, ages 10 and 7. "One of them was really scared because the lockdown drills have increased," she said. "He was crying, 'What if I'm in the hall, what if I can't get to my brother?'" Anderson said the school shootings have left her with a "feeling of dread." She wants to stand with the kids across the country who are pushing for an end to mass gun violence. "What an inspiration they are," she said. "Maybe they will be the voice that will bring the change."

Women's March

The Women's March crushed expectations as 2.6 million people across the world, many donning a pink "pussy" hat, marched to protest Donald Trump's first day as a U.S. president. A second rally was held a year later in January 2018.

Women’s march signs 2018, funniest, fiercest and everything in between
Activists hold up signs at the rally before the Women's March on Washington.
Thousands took part in the Women's March in Manhattan.
Camille Cunningham of Tarrytown was among the thousands that took part in the Women's March in Manhattan.
Kacie Dickinson gathers with other marchers during the Women's March at Public Square Park in Nashville, Tenn.
Supporters at the Women's March Rally gather at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Newark, N.J.
People take part in the Women's March took in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Cathryn Harjung of Elkton, Md. holds her sign before the start of the Women's March in Newark, N.J.
Supporters of the Women's March make their way through the streets of Newark, N.J.
Stacy Wallace of Washington marches in front of the White House during the Women's March on Washington.
Activists hold up signs at the rally before the Women's March on Washington.
Sue Bardsley of North Wilmington, Del. participates in the Women's March in Philadelphia.
Activists hold up signs at the rally before the Women's March on Washington.
Activists hold up signs at the rally before the Women's March on Washington.
Thousands hold signs and rally while attending the WomenÕs March in New York.
A woman lifts her fist during Rome Resists demonstration part of the Women's March in downtown Rome.
A woman holds a sign during Rome Resists demonstration part of the Women's March in downtown Rome.
People march through uptown Charlotte, N.C during the Remarchable Women rally.
A man holds a sign at First Ward Park during the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, N.C.
Participants attend Respect Rally Park City to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March and Park City's March on Main in Park City, Utah.
A woman holds a sign during the Second Annual Womens March Chicago.
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the Women's March Chicago.
People listen to speeches during the Women's March on Washington.
People participate in the Women's March in New York City.
Activists hold up signs at the rally before the Women's March on Washington.
Supporters of the Women's March make their way through the streets of Newark, N.J.
A look at kids signs held during Women's Marches around the country
Elliott Denmead from Champagne, IL stops in front of Trump International Hotel holding his sign.
Shalom Rosen, 4, of Phoenix, participates in an equal rights march at the Arizona State Capitol in Az.
Five-year-old Antonia Koch, of Phoenix, sits on her mother, Terry Koch's shoulders during a rights march at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 21, 2017.
Eve Parkman, 7, from Worcester, MA holds a heart message she made for the Women's March on Washington.
Mavis Baylin, 3, of Brooklyn holds her own protest sign as she and her parents marched in the Women's March in New York City on Jan. 21, 2017.
Thousands participate in the Cincinnati Sister March, a complement to the Women's March held in Washington on Jan 21, 2017.
Alice Maiocco, 4, marches with family and thousands of people for the Cincinnati Sister March, a complement to the Women's March in Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
Eight-year-old Tasi Harris outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Jan. 21, 2017.
Members of the Bread and Puppet Theater have fun with a young boy before they join the Women's March in Washington.
More than 9,000 people gather at the Shelby County Courthouse in Memphis as a sister march to the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
Justin Monnet of Peoria, Ariz., and her daughter, Eliza Monnet, 5, march among an estimated 20,000 people near the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 21, 2017.
Michael Clark holds his daughter at a rally before a women's march during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency in San Francisco on Jan 21, 2017.

People's Climate March

Across the nation, thousands of people joined the People's Climate March to demand action from the White House on climate change. Participants in the march said they object to Trump’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

People's Climate March signs from around the world
Demonstrators holds signs during the People's Climate March outside Trump International Hotel & Tower on April 29, 2017 in Chicago.
Demonstrators hold signs as they march on the Wacker Drive during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march in Chicago. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Demonstrators gather at Civic Center Park during the People's Climate March during a spring snow storm in Denver.
Thousands of protestors march around downtown Denver at the People's Climate March on April 29, 2017.
A demonstrator holds a sign during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march on April 29, 2016, in Chicago. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Deonstrators march across Fifth Avenue during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march in New York. Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Meteorologist Lis Cohen of Denver holds a sign while cheering on protesters at the People's Climate March in Denver.
Leah Stein of Parker, Colo. holds a sign while protesting at the People's Climate March in Denver.
Protesters hold signs and chant in front of the White House during the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C., on April 29, 2017.
Protesters hold signs and chant in front of the White House during the People's Climate March in Washington.
Protestors hold signs and chant in front of the White House during the People's Climate March in Washington.
People gather near the U.S. Capitol for the People's Climate March before marching to the White House to protest President Donald Trump's environmental policies on April 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators across the country are gathering to demand a clean energy economy.
People hold signs for the World Climate March in Geneva, Switzerland.
A dog carries a sign during the World Climate March in Geneva, Switzerland.
People carry placards and banners as they join several thousands gathering on the Museumplein (Museum Square) for the People's Climate March, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on April 29, 2017.
A protester holds a sign for the World Climate March in Geneva, Switzerland.
People gather near the U.S. Capitol for the People's Climate March before heading to the White House on April 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
People gather near the U.S. Capitol for the People's Climate March before marching to the White House to protest President Donald Trump's envirnomental policies on April 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

March for Science 

In April, protesters descended on the nation's capital to raise awareness about the necessity of science and emphasize the important of science and the effect evidence-based public policy has on society. Advocates wanted public officials to realize and understand the role science has in combating gun violence, the opioid epidemic and water pollution like the crisis in Flint, Michigan. 

March for Science signs from around the world
Marchers carry an American flag sign for the March for Science in Washington.
People hold signs during the March for Science in downtown Cincinnati.
A woman carries a homemade sign for the March for Science in Washington.
A man displays his homemade sign for the March for Science in Washington.
A marcher carries a Dr. Seuss sign for the March for Science in Washington.
A woman carries a homemade sign for the March for Science in Washington.
Marchers pose with a homemade sign for the March for Science in Washington.
People begin the March for Science from Fountain Square to the Public Library to City Hall in downtown Cincinnati.
A participant holds a sign in Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati to March for Science.
Thousands of people gather on the National Mall for the rally before the March for Science in Washington, D.C.
Ryan Powers and Shelby Zemken hold signs during the March for Science rally in Washington, D.C.
Protesters carry placards during a March for Science in Denver.
Stephanie Woodend, left, a PHD student in Medical Geography at the University of Ottawa and Abby Dalton, a masters student in Geography at the University of Ottawa, participate in the March for Science on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada.
Eric Weber of Denver joins other protesters during a March for Science.
A participant in the March for Science holds a sign on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Thousands participate in the March for Science in downtown Cincinnati.
A demonstrator holds a sign in the March for Science in downtown Cincinnati.
David Fink holds a sign as he joins thousands of people gathering together at the Historic Capitol building downtown Tallahassee, Fla. for the March for Science.
Abby Dilk of Vienna, Va., rides the Metro on her way to the March For Science in Washington, D.C.
People gather prior to the start of the March for Science in London.
People with signs attend a rally before the march for Science in New York.
Participants take part in the March for Science outside the Science Museum in London.
Amy and Anthony Schienschang carry signs at the March for Science in Washington.
People rally prior to the start of the March for Science in London.
Aniela, 7, joins the March for Science demonstration in Berlin, Germany.
People take part in the March for Science in Paris.
A participant holds a sign during the March for Science at Theater Square in Dresden, Germany.
A protestor holds a placard during the March for Science in London.
People carry signs as they participate in the March for Sciences in Amsterdam.
People attend the March for Science in Berlin.
Evangelina Furton and Matt Lizzio, of Gaithersburg, Md., carry a sign on the National Mall for the March for Science in Washington.
A demonstrator participates in the 'March for Science' in Dresden, Germany.
A protester holds a sign during the March for Science in Dresden, Germany.
