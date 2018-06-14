United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Jim Garcia, United Airlines' Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sales, takes question from frequent-fliers in front of the carrier's last Boeing at the UAM Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale takes pictures from underneath United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-flier Adam Johnson of Minneapolis takes pictures of the flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s take part in a champagne toast onboard the last one to fly for United at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-flier James Munn of Minneapolis reclines in 'the best seat on the plane' on a Boeing 747, the last one to ever fly paying passengers for United.
Two of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United are seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Vicky Chiu of Honolulu takes a picture of Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale in front of United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United Airlines frequent-fliers inspect a retired United Boeing 747 at an aircraft 'disassembly' center in Mississippi on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to inspect a normally off-limits service area near the landing gear on one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Champagne in hand, a frequent-flier poses for a photo onboard the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the planes at an 'aircraft disassembly center.' Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to take a look at the belly of one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright (center) shows United frequent-fliers around a retired Boeing 747 at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
The flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United via a blue carpet at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
A United frequent-flier roams the last Boeing 747 to fly for United, looking for photo ops aboard the plane as it sits at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s. Here, UAM CEO Keri Wright thanks attendees for coming.
United had attendees hold up balloons saluting its MileagePlus Exclusives programs prior to the 747-themed dinner in Tupelo, Miss.
A bassinet remains onboard United's last Boeing 747 as the plane awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. It's possible the bassinet could be sold on the second-hand market to another airline.
One of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
A UAM employee holds up a model of a 747 in front of the real ones at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers disembark the last Boeing 747 to fly for United after a champagne toast and a stroll through the cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
x
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
The coach cabin of United's final Boeing 747 sits empty as frequent-fliers exit the plane following a special tour at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.

TUPELO, Miss. – Dan Hopper couldn’t have been happier as he strolled through the first-class cabin of a United Airlines Boeing 747 this month. What a great use of frequent-flier miles, he thought.

Hopper bid 420,000 miles for a spot on the plane, but it never left the ground.

That was by design. The trip that Hopper doled out all those miles for wasn’t for a swanky overseas flight. Instead, it was for an auction package that took him and his partner from Chicago to Mississippi for one final chance to see United’s last 747 before it’s sold for parts.

The number of miles Hopper used for the trip would have been enough for as many as 16 domestic coach-class round trips. Or for three business-class tickets to Europe.

Instead, Hopper’s chunk of miles went toward United’s “Dinner with the Queen of the Skies” frequent-flier package. That included coach-class travel to Memphis, two nights at a local hotel and bus transportation to and from an “aircraft disassembly center” in northeast Mississippi, where Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright gave them a personal tour of the company’s facilities. The visit concluded with an al fresco dinner on the tarmac with three retired 747s providing the backdrop. 

Hopper had no second thoughts about how he used the miles.

“I’ve been infatuated with the 747 ever since I was a little kid,” Hopper said, chatting from the first-class cabin of the now-retired jumbo jet that flew United’s last Boeing 747 passenger flight from San Francisco to Honolulu in November.

For Hopper, it was the special access to something that normally would be off-limits.

“I think it’s great, because this is something incredibly unique,” he said. “Flying to Rome, it can be done. This, not so much. I think it’s worth it.”

Hopper wasn’t alone in that thinking.

Eight other MileagePlus members joined Hopper, coming after United put five of the two-person packages out to bid as part of its “MileagePlus Exclusives” program that lets frequent fliers use miles for “experiential” packages. Cumulatively, the five two-person bids netted a total 1.3 million miles, with one woman flying more than 10 hours from Hawaii to attend the one-day event. 

Other MileagePlus Exclusives packages up for bid include items such as dinners with award-winning chefs, backstage passes to blockbuster concerts or VIP access to sporting events.

Such packages are not new to the travel industry’s loyalty programs, but their scope is expanding.

“The oldest frequent-flier programs are now approaching 38 years old,” says Henry Harteveldt, a San Francisco-based travel analyst of the Atmosphere Research Group. “Just as a person evolves over 38 years, so do these marketing programs.”

United’s Queen of the Skies package underscores a new direction loyalty programs are taking with their experiential packages: access to behind-the-scenes events that are tied to the company itself.

“I think the Tupelo event is a tremendous example of that,” says Luc Bondar, United’s vice president of Loyalty and and president of MileagePlus,  “where we’re able to look across our business, find experiences and events that are unique to United that no one else can offer. Things that are only available to MileagePlus members.”

More broadly, Bondar acknowledged the “growing and evolving trend” that has seen travel loyalty programs increasingly market not only free travel, but experiences.

“The shift has been a continual one toward recognizing that the experiences customers have … need to evolve with changing customer interests and changing customer demands,” he adds.

Bondar says more of today’s frequent travelers – especially millennials – are “thinking about what they can do with miles as unlocking unique opportunity” rather than as a simple points-for-travel transaction.

“So we’re putting a lot more investment and energy into bringing that to life,” Bondar says.

It's not just United.

Delta’s version – “SkyMiles Experiences” – first rolled out in 2010. Hotel brands also have gotten in on the trend. Starwood’s "SPG Moments," for example, debuted in 2007 and has since been incorporated into merger partner Marriott.

“Moments bring our members more of what they want when they travel ... travel experiences in our destinations around the world,” David Flueck, Marriott’s senior vice president of Global Loyalty, says about the hotel brand’s program.

He says members value “exclusive member-only experiences” that have included private concerts and VIP access to the Super Bowl and to music festivals, including Coachella.

Travel-focused credit cards are on board, too. Chase, which offers a broad portfolio of travel cards, has its own “Chase Experiences” packages. Similar to the airline and hotel offerings, they range from private dinners with award-winning chefs to sports and entertainment options.

“Many of these experiences are very unique,” Harteveldt says about the appeal of such options. “They’re not just offering you two tickets to a baseball game or a rock concert. They’re offering you backstage passes or access that’s not normally open to the public.”

Sandeep Dube, Delta’s vice president-Customer Engagement and Loyalty, echoes that sentiment.

“With miles, our members have exclusive access to priceless opportunities including meeting famous singers and sports stars, or dining in a celebrity chef’s kitchen,” Dube says.

Like United, Delta also has begun to offer its own behind-the-scenes access.

In fact, Delta also puts its 747s front-and-center as it retired its last versions of the jets last year, auctioning off several seats on a series of ceremonial farewell flights.

Joe Ziskovsky, also a fan of the legendary 747, was one of the winning bidders for Delta’s flights.

“My wife Jami would tell you that I can top this experience, but for me, I know I can't,” said Ziskovsky, of Minneapolis. “Anyone can buy a ticket to a concert or a first-class seat to somewhere, but flying on the Delta 747 as part of the (farewell) tour before she retired was truly unique!”

“We will continue to grow our suite of redemption options to deliver value back to our loyal members,” Dube said, striking a bullish tone for the future of the Experiences effort at Delta.

United also is looking to expand its MileagePlus Exclusives offerings, both with the traditional experiential packages and by giving frequent fliers even more access to airline-insider events.

Already, the airline has experimented with letting fliers bid for sneak-peeks for new frequent-flier lounges and other United events. A recent event gave MileagePlus members early access to United’s new Polaris frequent-flier lounge at Newark in New Jersey.

“It was sort of this unique experience that money can’t buy,” Bondar says, noting that fliers not only got an early look, but also a VIP experience. “You certainly can get into the lounge if you fly in Polaris.  But you wouldn’t have the opportunity to talk to the chef, to talk to the maker of the whiskey, to get a tour of the venue."

He says that continuing to find new ways to appeal to frequent fliers – whether it’s those with hundreds of thousands of miles or just a few thousand – will determine how successful United’s loyalty efforts are.

“If we’re just doing the same thing that everyone else is doing, then we’re competing with a vanilla offering, and eventually that’s not going to work,” Bondar says.

