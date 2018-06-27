Celebrate America by saving big on things you were going to buy anyway.

Every major holiday is an excuse for retailers big and small to run special deals and discounts to entice customers to spend their holidays shopping, and July Fourth is no different. If you'd rather spend your mid-week holiday outside, enjoying the sunshine, the cookouts, the fireworks, and all the other festivities of the most American holiday of the year, I don't blame you.

And retailers know most of us don't want to sacrifice our day off standing in line at a store or shopping online, so very few run one-day-only sales. That means you can shop now or after the holiday but still take advantage of all the discounts and deals being offered this July 4th. To help you find the best of the bunch, we found all the best sales going on this Independence Day. Scroll down to see if any are up your alley.

Fashion, Beauty, and Health Deals

Home and Appliance Deals

Best Buy : Save up to 40% on appliances through 7/11

: Save up to 40% on appliances through 7/11 Home Depot : Save up to 40% on appliances through 7/11

: Save up to 40% on appliances through 7/11 Houzz : Up to 75% off top sellers through 7/6

: Up to 75% off top sellers through 7/6 LG : Varied savings on home appliances through 7/11

: Varied savings on home appliances through 7/11 Lowe's : Up to 40% off patio furniture and outdoor decor, and up to 15% off select grills

: Up to 40% off patio furniture and outdoor decor, and up to 15% off select grills Macy's : Varied discounts on home goods and furniture (plus free shipping on orders over $49) through 7/8

: Varied discounts on home goods and furniture (plus free shipping on orders over $49) through 7/8 Pier 1 : Save up to 50% on clearance

: Save up to 50% on clearance Sears : Up to 60% off select appliances (members get an extra 10% off with the code " FIREWORK ")

: Up to 60% off select appliances (members get an extra 10% off with the code " ") Target : Save 30% on patio furniture and decor

: Save 30% on patio furniture and decor Walmart : Varied savings on outdoor decor, furniture, and more

: Varied savings on outdoor decor, furniture, and more Wayfair : Sales up to 70% on virtually everything

: Sales up to 70% on virtually everything Williams-Sonoma : Save up to 55% on select electric appliances

Mattress Deals

DreamCloud Sleep : $200 off all mattresses through 7/4

: $200 off all mattresses through 7/4 Eight Sleep : Save $50 on $500, $125 on $1000, or $250 on $1500

: Save $50 on $500, $125 on $1000, or $250 on $1500 Nectar Sleep : $125 off all mattresses and two free pillows with every purchase through 7/4

: $125 off all mattresses and two free pillows with every purchase through 7/4 Purple : Get a free pillow, seat cushion, sheet set, or mattress protector (approximately a $100 value) with purchase of a mattress

