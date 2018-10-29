Bumblebee Ivy Thompson slips on a piece of melting snow on Oct. 29, 2011, in Staunton, Virginia, following an unusual October snowstorm.This year, the worst weather for Halloween will stretch from Texas to Ohio.

Headed out for trick-or-treating Wednesday night? For some of you, get those ponchos ready: Stormy skies might douse Halloween plans for folks from the South to the Great Lakes region.

"Those hoping to go trick-or-treating from eastern Texas to Ohio will have plans ruined by heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

Some of the soggiest cities include Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Louisville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. “Several inches of rain will fall, which can lead to flash flooding,” Rathbun said.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible in eastern Texas and western Louisiana, the Storm Prediction Center warned. "Wind gusts to 65 mph, hail and localized flash flooding will be the more widespread concerns," AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer said. "A tornado or two cannot not be ruled out, but this looks to be more of a wind and rain event."

In this region, the stormy weather on Halloween evening can be blamed on a cold front that's forecast to stretch from the eastern Great Lakes all the way to the south-central states, according to the Weather Channel.

The other damp area on Halloween evening will be the typically sodden Pacific Northwest. A few rain showers are likely along the coast and in the valleys of the region, while the mountains will see some snow. A few flakes will also whiten portions of the southern Rockies.

Looking for great weather? The East Coast from Boston to Miami will enjoy some ideal conditions for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures will be on the mild side, ranging from the 50s in New England to the 70s in Florida, under clear or partly cloudy skies. The Southwest and most of California will also see mild, dry conditions.

The one area where the ghouls and goblins will have to bundle up is north-central U.S. This includes the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, where chilly temperatures in the 40s are expected for Halloween evening.

