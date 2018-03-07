National Youth Sports Week runs from the 16th to the 22nd of July. During this time, youth sports organizations and members of Congress will publicly encourage healthy lifestyles for kids through sports participation. As you can expect, there will be lots of games and competitions that week.

Some kids will win and some will lose.

Historically, Americans are not good losers. During my short “career” in sports, I’ve been treated to a variety of philosophies on winning and losing:

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” (Vince Lombardi)

“Show me a gracious loser and I’ll show you a failure.” (Knute Rockne)

… among others I’d rather not repeat.

Losing is important

Undoubtedly, these bromides will be ladled over America’s youth throughout the Summer of ’18 in an effort to teach (ironically) the good values that sports inspire.

What’s weird to me though is how much we invest in kids to teach them how to win and what little we do to teach them how to lose. Losing is important and our kids need to learn that.

For starters, the statistical possibility of winning is stacked against you.

There is only one spot for First Place in a competition. Unless you believe in participation trophies (and I absolutely do not), lots of athletes are going to “lose” any given event.

Rather than separate the experience into absolute categories (another thing we’re bad at), we should help young players develop as athletes.

I can tell you that many coaches would prefer to recruit players who exhibit “athleticism” over an impressive record of wins. Why? Because when Junior gets to that next level of competition, it’s his or her physical condition that the coach will need to develop winning talent.

Focus your child on nutrition (not supplements), weight management (not body image), and long-term skill progression as investments into his or her potential as an athlete.

Losing has psychological implications, too.

Human brains have “reward” centers, and winning is certainly a big reward.

But losing civilizes us.

Losing teaches humility.

Losing dampens egos that destroy a team.

Losing forces us to “go back to the drawing board” and improve our problem-solving.

Kids preparing for track run race start.

Getty Images

Not what you get, but what you become

Consider Dick Fosbury who did that "went back to the drawing board" in the 1960s and revolutionized the high jump. The Fosbury Flop had to come from a loser — from somebody forced to find another way to compete successfully.

With no offense to the likes of Lombardi and Rockne, there is a better philosophy to instill in our sporting youth, and it comes oddly enough from English art critic, John Ruskin, who suggested that “the highest reward for a person’s toil is not what they get for it, but what they become by it.”

I love that.

When you shuttle your young athlete to and from practice, when you cheer them on during competition, when you console them after a loss, think about who they are becoming from that toil.

If your kid is becoming a better person through teamwork or is developing what will be a life-long love of physical fitness, those are wins on any scoreboard.

Christopher George Berger, PhD, ACSM EP-C, CSCS, is an exercise physiologist with Arizona State University.

