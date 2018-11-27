NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his minivan and struck several pedestrians, killing one person and injuring several others.

The New York Police Department said on Twitter that the incident occurred around 6:47 p.m. on Forsyth and Canal Street in Manhattan's Chinatown.

Police say four injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

UPDATE: Today around 6:47pm, four pedestrians were struck and injured by a vehicle on Forsyth and Canal St. in #Manhattan. One man was pronounced deceased on scene. The collision is under investigation by the @NYPDHighway Collision Investigation Squad. https://t.co/JC7Sz9A36e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 27, 2018

Video shows a dark-colored minivan speeding down a street in reverse before striking the curb.

Authorities say the driver is in his 70s and remained at the scene.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

