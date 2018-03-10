Five law enforcement officers, including three county deputies and two city officers, have been shot in Florence County, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told local media.

A Facebook post from Florence County officials confirmed the incident occurred in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.

Law enforcement sources also confirmed that one officer has died as result of the shooting. The condition of the other four officers involved are still unknown.

Kirby told WBTW that the suspect is now in custody after speaking with a negotiator and surrendering to authorities, and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

WBTW also says a 20-year-old man inside the home was shot and is still alive.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has sent his condolences to the officers' families in a tweet Wednesday evening. He asks the public to "pray for their recovery, pray for their families and pray for all of Florence."

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence. (2/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

**PICTURES FROM SCENE: Five law enforcement officers shot in Florence County. Follow our sister station reporter @TonyaWPDE for continual updates. West Florence High School is on lockdown. Our @carolinebTV is heading there now. #scnews pic.twitter.com/PM8ode0BCK — Ashley Blackstone (@ashblackstone) October 3, 2018

