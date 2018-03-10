Happy Mean Girls Day, Plastics!

A few days into October we celebrate Pumpkin Spice Lattes, getting to pull cozy clothes to the front of the closet, and the day things started getting serious between Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels – sigh, he was so bae.

Since we know it's rare that days or weeks have gone by when you haven’t uttered words from Tina Fey’s screenplay – and because we have a strong feeling you’re wearing pink though it’s not Wednesday, and that you’ll spend these 24 hours trying to make fetch happen – we celebrate Mean Girls Day with these timeless quotes.

When your friends call you to go out but you rather stay in and binge

Sick GIF from Meangirls GIFs

When your friend is growing out her bangs and you want to be supportive

When you break down after 10 minutes of dieting

When bae gets it wrong about you being a nag

When your friend, who doesn't know what a spoiler alert is, watches a season finale before you do

When calculating the number of mimosas you can have at a bottomless brunch

What you tell yourself when anyone makes the smallest comment about any of your life decisions

Anytime someone compliments your fur baby

When someone likes more than one of your Instagram pics at a time

When adulting is just not in the cards for the day

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA