The United States Department of Agriculture announced this week that around 20,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef patties from AdvancePierre Foods, Inc., was being recalled because it may be contaminated with "soft purple plastic."

The frozen beef patties were shipped to food service locations nationwide and distributed to some schools. The recall notes the products were not part of the USDA's National School Lunch Program.

Food service companies are advised to look for the following:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The problem was discovered on April 1 after AdvancePierre Foods received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product. There have been no reports of adverse reactions, according to the USDA.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some of the patties may still be in food service freezers. Food service locations are urged not to serve or eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101.

Getty Images/iStockphoto