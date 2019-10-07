A 12-year-old singer with big Broadway dreams wowed the "America's Got Talent" judges on Tuesday night and earned the final golden buzzer of season 14's auditions round.

Luke Islam, of Garden City, New York, explained to the judges that his dream is to become a star and perform on Broadway. Based on his performance, that could be a reality sooner rather than later.

The young singer shined in the spotlight with "She Used to be Mine" from the musical "Waitress."

The judges piled on the praise, with Gabrielle Union telling Islam he "killed it" and Howie Mandel complimenting him on his poise.

"You talk about a journey. You know people come on here and hopefully dreams come true. I think that we are watching the beginning of your dream coming true," Mandel described.

Julianne Hough, who Islam said was his favorite judge, returned the compliment by saying she was extremely flattered that he would look up to her considering how impressive his voice is.

"You have such talent and grace. You have something so special, you have an essence inside of you that has given you a gift. And I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dream to come true, but I don't think you have to wait that much longer," Hough said before pushing the golden buzzer.

Afterward, judge Simon Cowell told Hough that was a "great call" to give him her golden buzzer.

You can watch Luke Islam's golden buzzer performance here. Islam now goes straight to the competition's live shows.

Singer Luke Islam celebrates after receiving the final golden buzzer of the audition round during Season 14 of 'America's Got Talent.'

Trae Patton/NBC

Here’s a recap of the other golden buzzers so far from season 14.

Kodi Lee

The 22-year-old singer brought the judges to tears with a performance you’ll never forget.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Simon Cowell gave his golden buzzer to the 11-year-old cancer survivor who wowed with his impressive violin skills.

You can watch Tyler Butler-Figueroa's performance here.

Detroit Youth Choir

Host Terry Crews was brought to tears by the Detroit Youth Choir and gave them his golden buzzer in one of the season’s most emotional moments.

Joseph Allen

During Joseph Allen’s third time auditioning for “America’s Got Talent,” he didn’t just make it in front of the judges, he got Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer.