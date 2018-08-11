THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Twelve people, including a responding sheriff's deputy, were killed after a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a California bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," the Ventura County sheriff said Thursday morning. The gunman was also found dead inside the bar.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said around 10 other people were injured and taken to hospitals. No other information on the victims was immediately known. Dean described the scene inside the Borderline Bar & Grill as "horrific."

Sheriff Dean identified the killed sheriff's deputy as Sergeant Ron Helus. On the Ventura police force for 28 years, Helus was one of the first officers in the bar and to confront the shooter. He was shot after he entered the building and died at a hospital early Thursday.Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. Hundreds of people were inside when the shooting occurred, he said.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The gunman's identity is still unclear, as was his motive. But Sheriff Dean said investigators had not ruled out terrorism.

Tayler Whitler, 19, said she was inside the bar when a gunman walked in with his face partly covered by something resembling a ski mask, opened fire on a person working the door, then began to shoot people at random.

"It was really, really really shocking," Whitler told KABC-TV as she stood with her father in the Borderline parking lot. "It looked like he knew what he was doing."

It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered Wednesday at the Borderline, according to its website.

It has been "quite some time" since there was a shooting of any kind in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, just across the county line.

Nick Steinwender, student body president at nearby California Lutheran University, rushed to the scene when he heard about a shooting at the bar where he knew friends and fellow students were inside.

PHOTOS: 12 killed, including sheriff's deputy, in shooting at California bar

"It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, people hopping over gates to get out" Steinwender told KABC.

He said he heard from people inside that they were hiding in bathrooms and the attic of the bar.

Contributing: TEGNA

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.