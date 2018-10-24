JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting inside a grocery on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky left two people dead, according to WHAS11.

The scene is under control, according to Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store, located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

The Jeffersontown Police are investigating the shooting and Louisville Metro Police Department is aiding their investigation.

MetroSafe said at least one person was transported to the hospital.

The Kroger parking lot is blocked off to traffic at this time. Tully Elementary, which is in the vicinity of this Kroger, dismissed students at their normal times.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

