A pilot and co-pilot have died in the crash of a mid-sized jet landing Thursday at the Greenville Downtown Airport that split the plane in two and has caused a fuel leak that has prompted authorities to warn of contamination of nearby streams.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said his office is trying to notify next of kin before releasing identities of the deceased. One of them died at the scene, the other at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The two dead are the pilot and co-pilot, Greenville Fire Department spokesman Tristan Johnson said. The passengers are a married man and woman and are in critical condition, Johnson said.

Three people involved in the crash at about 1:40 p.m. had been transported to the hospital, spokeswoman Sandra Dees said. The remaining pilot was still inside the aircraft as National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration investigators were in route from Columbia.

The crash, involving a Dassault Falcon 50 model commonly used in business travel, is the worst in 20 years at the airport, director Joe Frasher said. The jet was likely landing to pick up more passengers when it ran off a runway embankment, he said.

“In maybe 20 years, we might have had three to four minor incidents and this is probably the most serious,” Frasher said. “We have aircraft this large and larger routinely land at this ramp. It’s very rare that this has happened.”

The airport is closed, and roads near the airport will be closed for some time, Police Chief Ken Miller said.

Emergency workers from the ground and in the air were monitoring jet fuel contamination into nearby streams, Miller said.

The fuel leak has been contained to nearby Haywood Road, Fire Chief Steve Kovalchik said. The streams aren't deep in the area, he said.

"We expect the next good rain we get we'll see more fuel," Kovalchik said.

Miller encouraged people not to swim downstream, particularly near Haywood Road, nor smoke near the waterway for fear of igniting remnant fuel.

Sam Grice, a flight instructor at the airport who just finished landing from an earlier flight before the crash, said he saw the plane landing, but then looked away and didn't realize it had crashed.

"I feel like it flared, and he just kind of floated a little bit," Grice said. "All the sudden, right before I walked inside, people were like, 'That jet just ran off the runway.'"

“We’re just lucky that there weren’t any more passengers, souls on the plane. We’ve only got four to work with and that’s what we’re thankful for.”

Kathryn Johnson, of Greenville, lives close to the airport and said she comes to the south ramp often to watch planes take off and land.

She said seeing there was a crash is “awful.”

“It’s beautiful. It’s a great airport. You never see anything like this,” she said. “The planes take off here effortlessly.”

The plane is registered to Global Aircraft Acquisitions LLC, based in Delaware. No further information about the company was available through public records.

The crash is the second this year involving a plane at the airport.

A Beechcraft BE58 belonging to the owner of Halls Chophouse went off the runway and down an embankment during landing on Aug. 3.

The pilot in the August crash had an invalid license and the aircraft's registration was listed as "in question," according to FAA records.

Evans said his office was thankful more passengers weren't on board during Thursday's crash.

