The stars of "Music's biggest night" have just been announced. The 2020 Grammy award nominees were revealed Wednesday morning by artists Alicia Keys and Bebe Rhexa.

Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations this year, followed by Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, who each earned six nods.

Alicia Keys, who has 15 Grammys under her belt, will host the ceremony for the second year in a row. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Stapes Center on January 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver - "i,i"

Lana Del Rey - "Norman F**king Rockwell!"

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go"

H.E.R. - "I Used to Know Her"

Lil Nas X - "7"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"

Record of the Year

Bon Iver - "Hey Ma"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "7 rings"

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Khalid - "Talk"

Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone - "Sunflower"

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga - "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlile - "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Lana Del Rey - "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Love"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Pop Category

Best pop solo performance

Beyoncé - "Spirit"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande and Social house - "Boyfriend"

Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"

Post Malone and Swae Lee - "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - "Señorita"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé - "The Lion King: The Gift"

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do we Go?"

Ariana Grande - "Thank U, Next"

Ed Sheeran - "No. 6 Collaborations Project"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli - "Si"

Michael Bublé - "Love (Deluxe Edition)"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look Now"

John Legend - "A Legendary Christmas"

Barbra Streisand - "Walls"

Dance Category

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo - "Linked"

The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On"

Meduza Featuring Goodboys - "Got to Keep On"

Rüfüs Du Sol - "Underwater"

Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign - "Midnight Hour"