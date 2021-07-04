2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

The game's best players will storm Coors Field in Denver on July 13.

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver.

The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.

The starting rosters are follows:

American League:

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Teoscar Hernández, Toronto Blue Jays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League:

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds

The big question entering Sunday was whether Shohei Ohtani, the two-way stud on the Los Angeles Angels would be selected as a pitcher, in addition to already being voted the American League starter at designated hitter. Ohtani received 121 votes from players managers and coaches Sunday, securing his historic second roster spot. Ohtani also hit his MLB-leading 31st home run Sunday.

The rest of the AL's pitching staff includes:

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

Kyle Gibson, Texas Rangers

Yusei Kikuchi, Seattle Mariners

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox

Matt Barnes, Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Liam Hendricks, Chicago White Sox

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

The NL's pitchers include:

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

Germán Márquez, Colorado Rockies

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Craig Kimbrell, Chicago White Sox

Mark Melancon, San Diego Padres

Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

The NL reserves and pitchers are ready for Colorado! pic.twitter.com/GsTLADqqh2 — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2021

The AL's reserve position players are:

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics

José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

The NL's reserves include:

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

The rest of the AL roster is absolutely stacked. pic.twitter.com/VDQDHpTtIk — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2021

Two of the players added to the All-Star Rosters Sunday will not make appearances at Coors. Indians starter and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber are both injured. Schwarber hit 16 home runs in the month of June before landing on the injured list Saturday.

With the addition of four representatives Sunday, the Red Sox will be the most represented team in Denver next week with five. The Padres top the NL with four representatives.

The game was moved to Denver from Atlanta shortly after the start of the 2021 season, because of concerns over controversial voting laws in the state of Georgia.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. announced at the time.