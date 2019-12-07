SEATTLE — A magnitude 4.6. earthquake hit east of Everett Friday morning, with the shaking felt by thousands of people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 2:51 a.m, about 10 miles southeast of Everett. It was about six miles underground. It was followed two minutes later by a 3.0 aftershock.

People on social media noted that they felt the quake, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.