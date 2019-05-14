Five people have died after two floatplanes collided in midair Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan. Nine other people have been injured and one person remains missing.

One of the planes was operated by Taquan Air that was flying a shore excursion sold through Princess Cruises, according to Public Relations Specialist for Royal Princess, Alivia Owyoung. The flight was returning from a Misty Fjourds tour and had ten guests aboard, plus the pilot.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other authorities have confirmed to Royal Princess that nine guests on the Taquan Air plane have been rescued and were taken to Ketchikan hospital.

The Coast Guard said the 11th person from that plane is missing.

One patient was listed in critical condition, and the others were in fair or good condition, according to Mischa Chernick, a spokeswoman for PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center.

The second plane was carrying four guests and the pilot from Royal Princess on an independent tour. Royal Princess confirmed all five people had died.

Royal Princess was sailing a seven-day "Voyage of the Glaciers" cruise that departed Vancouver on May 11 and was scheduled to arrive in Anchorage on Saturday, May 18.

Cindy Cicchetti said the ship is not leaving as scheduled and there weren't any details as to how the accident will affect the rest of the trip.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Weather conditions in the area on Monday included high overcast skies with 9 mph southeast winds.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.