NASHVILLE, N.C. — A search is underway to find five inmates who broke out of a North Carolina jail.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said local and state authorities are working leads to find the five men, aged 22-30 years old, who escaped from its Washington Street facility.

They are as follows:

Laquaris Rashad Battle, 22, 6-foot-6-inches tall, 155 pounds

Raheem D-Carlos Horne, 25, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 180 pounds

Keonte Daemoan Murphy, 23, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 170 pounds

David Ruffin Jr., 30, 5-foot-9-inches tall, 150 pounds

David Marshal Viverette, 28, 6-foot-3-inches tall, 170 pounds

Anyone with information on the escapees' whereabouts is asked to call 252-459-1510.

