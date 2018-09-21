Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, according to police.

A 52-year-old woman who was employed at the day care in Flushing, Queens stabbed three children around 3:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the New York City police said. A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts to her ear, chin and lip, according to the Associated Press.

The suspect also stabbed a man in the leg, who is thought to be a father of one of the children at the daycare, but it wasn't clear if one of his children was stabbed. She also stabbed a coworker.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, and one of the children is in serious condition, but none of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was in custody and taken to a local hospital after trying to kill herself. A spokesperson for the police said she had slashed her wrists.

Charges are pending. Police said a butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.

A motive hadn't been determined. It wasn't clear whether the day care center was licensed.

Contributing: Associated Press

