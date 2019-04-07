A rolling magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck an area of California between Los Angeles and Las Vegas Thursday morning, reportedly the strongest quake felt by the region in 20 years. It was felt in neighboring states and was followed by at least a dozen aftershocks. Firefighters nearby reported responding to medical emergencies and fires.

It happened near Searles Valley, Calif., about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles and 125 miles west of Las Vegas. It had a depth of 5.4 miles.

A Cal Tech seismologist reportedly said it was the largest earthquake to strike Southern California since 1999.

In nearby Ridgecrest, Kern County fire officials reported responding to at least two dozen incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires.

People as far away as Phoenix -- nearly 350 miles away -- reported feeling it.

RELATED: Prepare to be on your own in a major disaster

The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted that there was no danger of a tsunami.

A common feature of this quake that people reported was that it lasted a long time.

"The strange thing about this one is it kept rolling and rolling and rolling. It felt like it lasted a good minute," said NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt in a phone interview from Los Angeles.

An interactive map from the U.S. Geological Survey showed there were two quakes -- magnitude 2.5 and 4.0 -- in the same area within a half-hour prior to the larger quake.

Multiple aftershocks rattled the region afterward.

People jumped onto social media to talk about the experience. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said she's lived in Los Angeles her entire life and it was the longest earthquake she ever felt.

"Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss," DuVernay tweeted.

Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd was in the middle of his show on FS1, based in Los Angles, and narrated what he was feeling.

It stunned people in Phoenix.

In Las Vegas, some people described it as minor while others experienced more shaking.