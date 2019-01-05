An 8-year-old boy saved his sister by grabbing her and refusing to let go as a carjacker tried to make off with her in a Cincinnati suburb last week.

Middletown Police said the children's great-grandmother, Nita Coburn, was taking her daughter to the emergency room last Thursday while the kids were in the backseat. Coburn got out of the car and planned to lock the kids inside, but she left the keys in the ignition and the doors did not lock, according to WKRC.

Seconds later, a man identified by police as Dalvar Singh, 24, jumped in and started driving away with the boy, Chance, and his 10-year-old sister, Skylar, still in the back.

"I heard the kids scream. The first scream, I let go and ran," Coburn told WKRC.

Chance opened a door to escape, but Singh allegedly grabbed Skylar's hoodie and wouldn't let go. Police say Chance was able to grab Skylar and the two children tumbled out of the moving car.

Coburn, who saw Singh driving away, chased the car down. Police say she didn't see her great-grandchildren escape because they got out on the passenger side and she was on the driver's side. Coburn hung onto the car and was dragged before finally having to let go as Singh sped off.

"Skylar ran to me, so I could see her but I couldn't see Chance, so I thought Chance was still in the car," Coburn said.

Coburn didn't realize Chance had run inside the hospital to tell someone what happened, according to WKRC. When she went inside to be checked out, that's when she learned both her great-grandchildren were OK.

Two police officers were able to stop Singh a few minutes later and arrest him, police said.

Police Chief Rodney Chief Muterspaw called Chance a hero.

"He pulled his sister out of the car with no concern for his own safety. That is incredible at his age..." Muterspaw said on Facebook.

Singh, who police say is from India and is a heroin addict, was charged with kidnapping, felonious assault for dragging Coburn, and grand theft.