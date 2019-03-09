A 14-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing five members of his family in Alabama Monday night, sheriff's department officials said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department tweeted that five people were shot at a residence in Elkmont, a few miles south of the Tennessee border. Three died at the scene and two others were airlifted in critical condition.

The department tweeted again early Tuesday morning that the two critical patients had died and that the 14-year-old who initially called police confessed to the shooting. The child was assisting in helping deputies find the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

WAFF-TV reports the victims are the boy's father, stepmother and his siblings, according to the sheriff. The boy reportedly claimed when he called police that he was downstairs and heard shooting upstairs.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.